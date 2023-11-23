Minecraft player showcases amazing parkour skills by making incredible jumps

Minecraft parkour is one of the most entertaining and time-honored gameplay aspects. It requires substantial skill with the game engine and a thorough understanding of how movement is enacted within it when it comes to player and block collision, at least at the higher levels.

In a November 21, 2023, clip of 2:18 in length, a Redditor with the username OneColdSoul shared their ability to traverse an exceedingly difficult Minecraft parkour course without making a mistake. The course itself required near-pixel perfect jump placement and use of the in-game momentum system. Suffice to say, players in the comments were quite surprised by the demonstration.

Minecraft fans discuss OneColdSoul's parkour gameplay

Given the fact that Minecraft parkour requires a ton of practice, especially to accomplish the movements that OneColdSoul demonstrated, players couldn't help but be impressed with the shared video clip. Fans shared their own parkour experiences, some of which were much less successful by comparison.

Not every comment was positive, however, as some players stated that they considered the course on display to be repetitive. Others said that although the movements OneColdSoul showcased were difficult, they were hardly the most challenging in the game's parkour and that there were much trickier maps and maneuvers inherent in the sandbox title.

All told, Minecraft parkour accommodates players of different skill levels. A course that may be incredibly difficult for one fan may not be as tough for others. It all really depends on a player's individual knowledge of in-game movement and blocks, as well as how much they've practiced a given course. Still, that didn't stop some players from lamenting OneColdSoul's course as being repetitive.

The criticism seems to come from the presence of multiple "Neo" jumps on the course. This term originates from the film The Matrix, wherein the hero Neo is capable of dodging bullets in the same way players jump around a T-shaped junction in Minecraft. It's a difficult maneuver, but it's certainly not all there is to parkour gameplay.

It should be noted that although plenty of fans are likely familiar with landing Neo jumps, it's still an impressive maneuver, no matter how many times a player repeats it. Hardcore members of the parkour community may not find sequential Neo jumps all that great, but average players continued to share their astonishment in the comments all the same.

Whatever the case, parkour is a practice-honed skill, and accomplishing even minor maneuvers can be quite frustrating for an everyday player. Some players are outright incredible at parkour and have completed various courses with ease. However, not every parkour player is at that skill level. Hard work still deserves a bit of appreciation, even if it doesn't meet some fans' higher standards.

All things considered, even if OneColdSoul hasn't quite reached the peak of Minecraft parkour, they've already shown a significant amount of skill and should be able to improve by tackling additional courses. Some hardcore parkour fans may not be blown away, but gaining skill at this particular form of gameplay is all about the journey, not the destination.