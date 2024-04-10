7 best Minecraft Bedrock cheats

Minecraft's reputation for unparalleled creativity and building potential is one of the biggest driving factors behind its success. One of the most useful parts of the game when it comes to creating is the plethora of powerful commands that players have access to.

If you're looking to maximize your efficiency or learn a new way to interact with the world, here are seven of the most useful of Minecraft's console commands, also known as cheats, on Bedrock.

7 of Minecraft's best commands

1) /tp

/tp is by far the most useful Bedrock cheat (Image via Mojang)

Example: /tp @s 100 63 100

/tp is an alias of the /teleport command and is by far the most useful in-game command. It allows players to cover huge areas instantly, as well as use websites like Chunkbase to see where structures are to teleport directly to them. Its versatility and power are incredible.

2) /locate

The locate command is vital for finding structures for testing (Image via Mojang)

Example: /locate structure minecraft:village_plains

The /locate command was added in a more recent Minecraft update than other commands. It gives players the huge power to search the surrounding environment for any of Minecraft's best structures, most interesting POIs, and most beautiful biomes.

Java players even get a prewritten /tp command for the sought-after feature, which hopefully comes with one of the previously mentioned parity updates.

3) /gamemode

Each game mode has uses, such as the spectator mode being handy for finding structures (Image via Mojang)

Example: /gamemode creative

The /gamemode command is invaluable when testing farms. It allows you to quickly switch between creative, survival, adventure, and spectator modes. Creative, survival, and even spectator are all useful when building, for different reasons.

Creative is useful for providing the blocks needed. Survival is sometimes needed for things like generic Minecraft mob farms, where being nearby is required, and Spectator can be useful for making sure a system is working properly without actually breaking any blocks to investigate.

4) /tick

The /tick command makes looking at mobs super easy (Image via Mojang)

Example: /tick freeze

The /tick command is one of the newest in the game. It was added after 1.20's official release, which introduced Minecraft's archeology and cherry blossoms. It's a powerful command that can be used to freeze in-game ticking while the player still moves around. Players can also step and jump around based on ticks or time intervals.

This farm is amazing for any sort of testing purpose. Individual ticks can be followed and notated, making it easier to detect and solve minor errors in Minecraft's most advanced farms.

5) /weather

The weather command can make testing much quicker (Image via Mojang)

Example: /weather clear

The /weather command is one of the most useful commands for the convenience it offers. Nothing is more frustrating than finishing up a month-long Minecraft mega build, only to have a rainstorm delay being able to screenshot it. Thankfully, the /weather command can be used to start or stop regular rain as well as thunderstorms.

6) /give

The give command is useful to know for niche situations (Image via Mojang)

Example: /give @s diamond_sword

The /give command is sometimes a preferable alternative to switching into creative mode. Particularly for single items, typing out a single /give command is inarguably faster than typing out several different lines to switch game modes and then finding the item in the creative menu to switch game modes back. This niche convenience and utility are what make /give so useful to know.

7) /help

The /help command is very useful for figuring out tricky commands (Image via Mojang)

Example: /help give

The /help command is interesting because it's either the most useful command in the game or totally worthless. If a player has an encyclopedic knowledge of commands, this command is irrelevant, but for most, it will be an invaluable tool for finding a particular command without having to pause and pull up the wiki.

It can also be used in combination with a particular command to see that command's required syntax. Again, this is either invaluable or completely useless, depending on how well players know their commands.