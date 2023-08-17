3 best Minecraft Beta servers

Although Minecraft has advanced significantly since its early days, some players still enjoy the simplicity and retro feel of the Beta editions. While it's nice trying out new features in a game, remembering how it once was or simply experiencing its once-basic functions can send you down memory lane. Since Minecraft can be somewhat confusing to understand nowadays, it's nice to try out servers like this one.

In this post, we look at three of the top Minecraft Beta sites that will transport you back in time and give you a taste of the original game.

Top Minecraft Beta servers

3) MoxMC

Server IP address: moxmc.com

MoxMC is an incredible server (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is a widely recognized and beloved Minecraft Beta server that offers a nostalgic and immersive gameplay experience. With dedicated staff who are passionate about preserving the essence of Beta Minecraft, MoxMC has managed to create a server that captures the spirit of the early days of the game.

Whether you're looking to explore vast landscapes, build epic structures, or engage in thrilling PvP battles, MoxMC has it all.

One of the key highlights of this server is its commitment to authenticity. It strives to replicate the Beta experience as closely as possible, with features and mechanics that will transport players back in time. From old crafting recipes to the limited block selection, MoxMC ensures that players relive the wonder and excitement of the game's Beta era.

With an active and friendly community, regular events, and updates that maintain the classic feel of the game, MoxMC is a true haven for Beta enthusiasts.

MoxMC consists of the classic Prison server aspects of Minecraft. On this server, players gamble against other inmates, border, and go to war. Gangs are constantly at odds end on the server, with huge PvP fights constantly on. There's never a dull day on MoxMC.

2) Desolate Lands

Server IP address: play.desolatelands.com

The Minecraft Beta server Desolate Lands puts a distinctive take on the standard Beta experience with its one-of-a-kind setting and immersive gameplay. Desolate Lands introduces an MMORPG atmosphere, offering an additional degree of excitement and challenge to the gameplay while maintaining the nostalgic appeal of the Beta edition.

Players must traverse a harsh, merciless world with monsters lurking in every corner. As players traverse across the world in Desolate Lands, rich lore and plot are revealed. Every move in this harsh environment is an exciting adventure, whether it involves fighting off dangerous tribes or foraging for supplies.

The server also provides a vast array of custom tools and plugins, as well as one-of-a-kind missions, skills, and weapons that improve gameplay. Desolate Lands offers a compelling Beta experience that distinguishes it from other servers with its immersive environment and attention to detail.

If you're looking for a truly immersive MMORPG server, this is an amazing choice. You could spend countless hours playing this alone or with friends and never run out of bosses to fight and new items to find.

1) RetroMC

Server IP address: mc.retromc.org

RetroMC is a Minecraft Beta server that, as its name implies, seeks to capture the experience of playing the game when it was still in its infancy. RetroMC offers a multiplayer experience that harkens back to the days of simplicity and discovery, with a heavy emphasis on community and nostalgia.

The server offers a wide variety of plugins and features that improve Beta gameplay while upholding the game's fundamental elements.

Players can engage in various activities on RetroMC, from survival to imaginative building. Additionally, the server hosts frequent events and contests that encourage friendly rivalry and camaraderie among players.

The attention to detail and careful effort taken to recreate the mechanics and features of the Beta edition demonstrate RetroMC's commitment to offering a genuine Beta experience. RetroMC is a terrific choice for individuals who want to recreate the glory days of Minecraft, as it has a warm and active player population.