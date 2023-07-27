7 best Minecraft cathedral builds

In Minecraft, building is endless, and creating magnificent structures is paramount. One of the most popular and challenging builds is a cathedral, one of the marvels of architecture in real life. Players often construct massive builds and want to show them off for others to view or try building themselves, which is extremely beneficial because it can be quite difficult to come up with your own build designs.

Here are five of the most impressive cathedral builds in Minecraft that you can use as a starting point for your own ideas.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

7 Minecraft cathedral build ideas that you can use

1) Beautiful Cathedral

The Beautiful Cathedral is a stunning example of architecture. It features pointed arches, ribbed vaults, and exquisite designs. The exterior is adorned with intricate carvings and stained glass windows, while the interior boasts a grand altar and an extremely impressive look. This cathedral would be an amazing addition to a roleplay server.

The redstone lamps in the windows offer a very unique look in this build, and the colors create a breathtaking effect. The intricate carvings on the exterior are also a testament to the level of detail put into this build. Overall, the Beautiful Cathedral is a true masterpiece that showcases the beauty of a well-put-together cathedral in Minecraft. This tutorial was made by the YouTuber Minecraft Fantasy Builds.

2) Medieval Cathedral

The Medieval Cathedral is one of the best classic examples of medieval architecture. The build features thick walls, a distinctive dome, and beautiful towers. Renowned for its elegance, the build incorporates trees and other wildlife, making it seem like so much more than just a cathedral.

What sets the Medieval Cathedral apart is its intense grand design, which it pulls off without losing its focus on clean and sleek structures. This Minecraft build can only be completed by skilled builders, and those who attempt this build should definitely make use of a building server. This incredible design was made by the YouTuber Major Graft.

3) Roman Cathedral

The Roman Cathedral pays tribute to ancient Roman architecture. The imposing structure features striking columns, a large dome, and intricate statues. The builder and YouTuber Trydar designed the interior to be elegant and spacious, with tons of ornate details. This build is fantastic because you can simply download it instead of having to recreate the whole thing.

One of the most significant aspects of the Roman Cathedral is its size, which is quite impressive. The massive columns and the dome are grand, but the builders did not compromise on beauty for size. The attention to detail will leave you in awe, and the cathedral's classical grandeur will appeal to those who appreciate the old-world charm.

4) Gothic Cathedral

The Gothic Cathedral is one of the most striking Minecraft cathedral builds. The build looms tall and magnificent, boasting beautifully shaped spires and arches that point toward the heavens. The space inside is illuminated dimly, which casts a mysterious and spellbinding shine across the interiors.

The Gothic style rarely skimps on details, and the Gothic Cathedral is no exception. The builder has paid meticulous attention to the details, ensuring that every aspect is carefully crafted to perfection. This YouTube tutorial was made by the creator 啟StCheese, and the sprawling grandeur of this cathedral showcases their creativity brilliantly.

5) Fantastic Cathedral

This Fantastic Cathedral is an imaginative and creative masterpiece. It's a bit of an easier than most of the others on this list, but it looks just as great. The interior is nothing short of impressive, with the ability to add secret passageways and hidden rooms.

The build features tons of stained glass, which looks amazing on this specific cathedral. The glass comprises different colors, making the outside of the church look like a rainbow. This fantastic build was constructed by the YouTuber Ironman Veronika.

6) Stunning Cathedral

This cathedral build uses prismarine stone for the roofs and tops of the building. This gives it a regal look that will stand out wherever you choose to construct it. The build will be challenging due to its size. It will also be very expensive to build in a survival world, due to it using diamond and gold blocks.

This cathedral design was made by the Minecraft YouTuber and builder thebigbaron. In the thumbnail of his video, he even features a huge dragon statue that you can add to the build yourself.

7) Small Cathedral

This is an extremely simple and small build, but it is a great cathedral to end the list. Anyone new to Minecraft can challenge themselves with this build, but they should still be able to pull it off, unlike some of the other builds on this list.

The video tutorial was made by the YouTuber MatteyCraft, who did an incredible job explaining how to go block by block. The Minecraft cathedral is made out of brick, which is something seen in a lot of old-style buildings in real life.