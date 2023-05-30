3 best Minecraft Freebuild servers

Since its debut in 2009, the sandbox game Minecraft has become popular among users. Building is a very popular aspect of Minecraft. Players frequently create crazy designs due to the game's excellent building capabilities. It can be hard to build with friends, though, or with the ability to use 'worldedit,' so some servers exist to make building as simple as possible.

Freebuild servers are a place where players can create their worlds, any design they can imagine. Freebuild servers often focus on just one aspect of Minecraft, such as creative mode or PvP. This post will outline some of the best freebuild servers currently available online!

Minecraft Freebuild servers are great for those who love building

3) MoxMC

IP address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is a freebuild server with a custom world generator, world edit abilities, and spawning. Players come to this server to play the survival mode, but the server also has a prevalent creative game mode.

MoxMC's community is amicable, welcoming players from all over the world. The admin team at MoxMC works hard to build up a fantastic Minecraft community that you can join anytime! The server has zero downtime and is always online, as you can see from online sources.

MoxMC is a server you should join with friends and add to the builds. It has a plot area on the server and a 5,000 x 5,000 block survival world where you can build whatever you want. Most of the craziest builds you will be able to view in the area around spawn.

Additionally, this server has a unique and exciting world edit system that is almost entirely custom to the server, but you can also do everything you usually can. MoxMC is one of the first to use an AI system to generate and add on to your builds for you; it's truly ahead of the game! If AI blows your mind, you'd love to see it in Minecraft.

Average player count: 500 - 2,500

2) Freebuild Legacy

IP address: fbl.one

Freebuild Legacy is a freebuild server run by a group of friendly people. They have created an excellent place for players to play Minecraft, meet new friends, and learn about the game.

FreeBuild Legacy has been around for many years, becoming one of its genre's most popular Minecraft servers. The community here is very welcoming and active; you will find plenty of people helping out when you need help with anything from building your own home or making an epic build in Creative mode!

It will not allow some countries to join upon trying, but if you join their active Discord server, you can get safe listed! The staff are accommodating and will always be able to help you with whatever you need.

Players have built many creations, from entire castles to a gigantic replication of their Minecraft skin. Feel free to join today and create whatever your heart desires! Other players frequently seek help with builds and are willing to participate in your design.

Average player count: 15 - 100

1) CraftTogetherMC

IP address: craft-together.de

CraftTogetherMC is a freebuild server that allows you to build anything you want. You can start with just a few blocks or build an entire city if your creative juices flow like water. The server offers many different tools to help players create their dream worlds.

This server is primarily a German-based Minecraft server but has players joining from all over the world speaking all languages! You may face language barriers if you don't speak German, but it's easy to communicate with your creative abilities via builds.

CraftTogetherMC will severely punish anyone who griefs another player's creation, so you won't have to worry about your builds on this server. The server is very well taken care of, and you rarely have to deal with anyone breaking the rules.

The server attempts to make it feel like you're playing vanilla Minecraft but with other players. There are no plots. You can build freely wherever you want while respecting other people's builds and the rules.

Players have come together to make crazy cool builds from entire rail networks that lead all over the map to redstone ran processes. Many big servers like this will have redstone disabled, so finding a server where you can freely build your redstone contraptions is truly unique.

Average player count: 30 - 150

Tips and tricks for Minecraft Freebuild servers

Tip 1

Be careful of who you can trust. Many of these servers allow you to let a player build on your plot. Of course, if you are good friends with them, you will have nothing to worry about, but if you add a random player. Remember that there are situations when someone will offer to assist you and break your trust by griefing your construct. Some servers can punish the player and revert your build but not all of them.

Tip 2

Many of these freebuild servers will allow using world edit, which can be pretty resourceful on big builds. Be sure to use the world edit, and remember, if you mess anything up, you can always use the command "//undo" to remove any changes.

Tip 3

To avoid running out of space if you want to grow a massive project, begin building toward the middle of your area. People often run into this decently because some Minecraft servers will not allow you unlimited room, so you should check how much space you have before starting any vast builds.

