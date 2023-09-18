7 best Minecraft helicopter builds

Players enjoy showcasing their mechanical prowess by building stunning vehicles in the expansive and imaginative world of Minecraft, and helicopters are no exception. These flying marvels offer a sense of excitement and adventure, and with special mods, they can be used to quickly traverse countless Minecraft environments.

We'll look at the seven best helicopter buildings that have won over gamers' hearts in this article.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

CH-47 Chinook, AH-64 Apache Attack, and more popular helicopter builds in Minecraft

1) AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopter

A precise recreation of the AH-64 Apache, a recognizable assault helicopter utilized by numerous contemporary armies, has been made in Minecraft. The helicopter's distinctive features, such as its streamlined body, tandem seating, and powerful look, are prominently displayed in this outstanding build.

The AH-64 Apache allows players to feel the rush of flying a powerful combat aircraft while soaring above mountains and skimming across wide oceans. This is not possible in the normal game, but on a roleplay server, this build would be fantastic. YouTuber MC Military Force created this helicopter build.

2) UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter

Because of its adaptability, the UH-60 Black Hawk has established itself as one of the best helicopter builds. With vast cargo spaces and military seats, the interior also shows attention to detail.

This is another military-style helicopter with a beautiful color scheme that looks extremely authentic. Designed by YouTuber MC Military Force, its tutorial is extremely easy to follow, so even beginners will have no trouble recreating it.

3) Airbus Helicopter H160

An innovative and effective aircraft called the Airbus Helicopter H160 has appeared in the world of Minecraft. This build replicates the original's svelte lines and cutting-edge styling.

With a carefully considered shape, it boasts a sleek fuselage and windows and a sophisticated tail assembly. Designed by YouTuber CraftyFoxe, its tutorial is really easy to follow and would make for a beautiful build in any city-type world.

4) Private Helicopter

Fly in style with this Private Helicopter build. This opulent aircraft, with its sleek lines, tinted windows, and polished exterior, epitomizes the grandeur of a private helicopter. The wooden brown look of the helicopter blades makes it stand out amongst other creations.

The Private Helicopter offers players a sense of luxury that equals one of the most high-end real-world aircraft. Created by YouTuber NewFreedomMC, you could even make this build on a modded server and actually fly it.

5) CH-47 Chinook Helicopter

With scrupulous detail, the workhorse of cargo helicopters, the CH-47 Chinook, has been incorporated into the world of Minecraft. This model displays the vessel's distinctive exterior appearance and durability. With roomy cargo compartments that can hold a variety of objects, the interior replicates the functionality and purpose of the original aircraft.

Made by YouTuber Being Legit, you could even turn this build into a house for your survival world.

6) Working Helicopter

Created by YouTuber Tortik, the Working Helicopter is a monument to technical skill for those seeking both a functional and aesthetic vessel in Minecraft. Players may actually fly a helicopter, complete with rotating rotors and the ability to move around, thanks to this miracle of Redstone and pistons.

This construction not only provides an exciting flying experience in Minecraft but also exemplifies the virtually endless design options available.

7) The Hospital Helicopter

Created by popular YouTuber TSMC - Minecraft, the Hospital Helicopter is a lifeline during catastrophes and medical crises. To emphasize its crucial function, this specialty aircraft wears distinctive red and white colors. This vessel could also be made in conjunction with a hospital building.

This is quite a simple vehicle to build and would look amazing in almost any atmosphere. The tutorial even provides instructions on building an incredible helicopter landing pad.