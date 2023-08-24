Minecraft may not be the most difficult game to learn, but there is still an inherent learning curve to consider. Be that as it may, there are certain ways to make the process of learning gameplay features a bit easier for newcomers. From inventory intuitiveness to speeding up resource collection, beginners have a lot of options to work with.

It's due to the abundance of Minecraft mods that new players may be a bit overwhelmed with the choices they may want to use. Fortunately, many popular mods are excellent options for new builders, crafters, and explorers.

If Minecraft beginners are searching for mods to give them a leg up early on, there are plenty of choices worth checking out.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

10 Minecraft mods that are perfect for new players

1) Monsters in the Closet

Monsters in the Closet helps players determine the creatures that are keeping them from sleeping (Image via Minenash/Modrinth)

Sleep can be pretty important in Minecraft, not only for passing the time but also for keeping phantom mobs from spawning. However, hostile mobs are sometimes a bit too close for comfort and keep players from getting some shut-eye in bed. Fortunately, Monsters in the Closet is here to help.

This mod performs the basic function of highlighting the specific hostile mobs that are preventing players from sleeping. It won't eliminate the mobs themselves, but it will put a pretty large target on them.

2) JourneyMap

JourneyMap ensures that Minecraft players won't get lost unless they want to (Image via Mysticdrew/Modrinth)

Minecraft worlds are massive and can be explored for hours on end. However, beginners who are doing so are at a pretty significant risk of getting lost, especially if they don't know the tricks surrounding marking their progress and surroundings. Maps can be helpful, but they're limited in the amount of space they can cover at once.

With JourneyMap, Minecraft players of all skill levels will receive a map screen and a minimap that updates in real time and marks their exact location and coordinates. The mod also allows players to create markers on their map to point out places of interest for as long as they need to.

3) FallingTree

FallingTree makes wood collection a breeze (Image via LoboKrono/YouTube)

One of the first things most players of all skill levels do in a new world is start breaking tree logs to collect wood. Depending on the biome, this can be easier or more difficult. This difficulty also depends on the tree's type and the number of log blocks composing it.

The good news is that FallingTree has a very simple and effective solution. With this mod installed, players can break a single log block in the right spot to make all subsequent log blocks break and drop immediately. There will be no more tearing down trees block-by-block.

4) Just Enough Items

Just Enough Items is one of the best quality-of-life mods that players can find (Image via Mezz/Modrinth)

Minecraft's collection of blocks and items hasn't gotten any smaller, and it can be tough for new players to keep track of them all and how they're used in crafting. Fortunately, the Just Enough Items mod (also known as JEI) provides a full catalog of blocks and items in the inventory screen, complete with filters and a search function.

Even better, JEI also assists players with crafting recipes when needed, cutting down on time spent rummaging through the inventory screen.

5) Jade

Jade is helpful for pointing out various Minecraft blocks, items, and other entities (Image via Snownee/9Minecraft)

Contrary to the title, Jade doesn't add any new materials like the aforementioned gemstone. Instead, this mod allows Minecraft players to receive tooltips and additional information about any block, item, or mob that they highlight with their cursor.

For newer Minecraft fans who haven't yet learned the nuances of every entity in the game, the Jade mod can give them just a little bit more info.

6) Durability Viewer

Durability Viewer helps players keep exact counts of their gear's condition (Image via Giselbaer/MinecraftStorage)

Although this sandbox game provides a bar to point out the current durability of various pieces of gear, this bar is an approximation that still leaves players guessing.

The Durability Viewer mod adds exact numbers to a player's gear durability. This way, fans will know exactly when their gear is about to break and when they should stop using it.

This mod should ostensibly help players save their tools, weapons, and armor from breaking and allow them to plan repairs ahead of time.

7) Player Health Indicators

Player Health Indicator is a great mod for Minecraft's multiplayer situations (Image via Gaider10/Modrinth)

Although players certainly have the ability to track their own health totals, things get more difficult in multiplayer gameplay. Player Health Indicators assists with this by displaying health bars over the heads of other players on a server or Realm, allowing fans to keep track of the state of their allies and enemies.

Not only does this mod help players keep track of their fellow fans' health, but it can also help newer Minecraft fans learn the damage output of various mobs and hazards.

8) Enhanced Attack Indicator

Most players, even new ones, are likely familiar with the attack indicator bar that appears during melee attacks. This small grey bar represents the recovery time players must undertake after each strike, but it doesn't apply to other weapons, at least not without Enhanced Attack Indicator installed.

This mod adds the attack indicator to ranged weapons, tridents, and other weapons to give players a better idea of their attack cooldowns.

9) Inventory Tabs

Operate multiple blocks' inventories and GUIs at once with the Inventory Tabs mod (Image via Andrew6rant/Modrinth)

One of the more aggravating aspects of Minecraft for players of all skill levels is the fact that there are so many different blocks with UIs and inventories, and they can only be interacted with one at a time. Fortunately, the Inventory Tabs mod allows fans to move items and blocks through their inventory as well as the UIs or storage slots of any blocks they're close to.

With this mod, it's possible to pull items from multiple storage blocks and toss them into a crafting block, all without leaving the inventory screen.

10) BetterF3

BetterF3 gives players even more control over Java's debug menu (Image via Treyruffy/Modrinth)

Minecraft: Java Edition's debug menu can appear by pressing the F3 key, and it displays a ton of helpful information. However, it isn't printed particularly well in a legible fashion, especially not for newer players.

The BetterF3 mod improves the overall clarity of the debug menu by making it completely customizable by players. From colorizing text and padding to spacing and alignment, players can use this mod to improve the legibility of the debug menu, which should make things much more helpful for them in the long run.