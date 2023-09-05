10 best Minecraft mods you have not heard about

Minecraft has been around for over a decade now. While many enjoy the vanilla version of the game, there are those who like to change things up a bit. Mods are packages created by people to modify game behavior. Some integrate basic changes, while others bring about a complete revamp or an overhaul of vanilla Minecraft.

While scrolling through mods, you will likely come across the terms Forge and Fabric. Forge is a free Minecraft server that helps integrate mods, and Fabric is a light modding toolchain plugin. Some mods may require other mods to work properly. On the contrary, a few mods may not be compatible with others, so you have to keep this in mind while downloading and installing them. This article lists 10 underrated Minecraft mods that you should try.

Top 10 Minecraft mods you should try

1) Create: Alloyed Guns (MrCrayfish's Gun Mod revamp)

The hostile mobs in Minecraft can be extremely troubling, and while the weapons in-game are effective against them, you might feel like you want something better. Mr. Crayfish gunmod allows you to include different types of customizable guns in Minecraft.

Create: Alloyed Guns is a revamp of this mod that gives guns a more realistic feel. For example, it balanced the damage that guns deal against mobs. It also alters gun crafting mechanics to make the experience more challenging.

2) Alex’s Mobs

Introducing several new mobs and creatures into the world (Image via curseforge.com)

Alex’s Mobs increases the number of Minecraft mobs by adding 89 new mobs. Those who download this mod will be given a book containing the list of mobs added. Many are common animals like polar bears and elephants, but some are fantasy-themed.

They also have different behavioral characteristics and unique drops that can be further used to craft special items. This mod requires Citadel, which is a library-based mod required for animations and entity-based properties.

3) Ad Astra mod

With games like Starfield taking the gaming community by storm, Ad Astra brings aspects of space exploration into Minecraft. This mod introduces five different celestial bodies distributed in two different solar systems. Each planet has its own unique set of mobs and materials. It also includes space-based technology such as spaceships, space suits, oxygen generators, and much more that you will need to get to these planets.

You are also provided with a guide that will help you navigate the new mechanics. Ad Astra has several other mod requirements, such as Resourceful lib, Resourceful config, and Botarium. It is also incompatible with Optifine, so if you have any texture-based mods using Optifine, it will not work with your game.

4) Battle Allays

This is a unique and amazing modification made to the new mob allay. The mod makes you comrades with special battle-ready allays that will fight for you. The allays are also of different types, such as sword allay, shield allay, chest allay, etc., with each having unique characteristics.

These modified mobs can be collected from an Allay cepar, a villager who uses a noteblock as a workstation. This mod requires GecoLib, which is basically an animation engine for Minecraft mods.

5) Iron’s Spells ‘n Spellbooks

Iron’s Spells ‘n Spellbooks introduces more than 65 upgradable spells, unique weapon customization, magical armor upgrade customization, magical materials, and much more. It also adds new mobs and enemies that you'll have to battle.

The new world will be full of scrolls that can be used to enhance magic abilities. It also includes weapons and armor that can only be used by specific spell classes. Mods like JEI (which is a recipe viewing mod) and Configured (which is a recipe viewing mod) can be used alongside Iron’s Spells ‘n Spellbooks.

6) Endercage

Make mobs into Pokemons with this mod (Image via modrinth.com)

One of the most tedious tasks in Minecraft is to transfer a mob from one place to another. This simple yet genius mod provides you with an ender cage that can capture and transport mobs easily.

You can basically convert mobs and use them as entities. You can transfer them from cage to cage, and decorate them on frames. Also, by placing a noteblock above the cage of a captured mob, you can hear mob sounds.

7) Callable Horses mod

Riding a horse is one of the fastest ways to travel on land in the game. However, it can be a bit frustrating when you have to leave them behind when embarking on an adventure since there is no way of getting them back unless you go back to where you left them. This simple yet extremely helpful mod allows you to summon the horse to your location.

The mechanics involved are relatively simple. Mount your horse and press P to make it your personal horse. Then press V to summon it. If it is close, it will walk to your location, and if it's far, it will teleport. This mod works on llamas as well.

8) ChoiceTheorem's Overhauled Village

A complete village overhaul (Image via curseforge.com)

Villages in Minecraft have been one of the major attractions of the game. This mod spawns new villages near different areas like beaches and mushroom islands. These villages are enormous compared to their vanilla counterparts.

ChoiceTheorem's Overhauled Village mod adds 23 village variants and 14 pillager outpost variants that blend in with the biome that they spawn in. It is also compatible with most other mods that do not involve village-based modifications.

9) Hellions Sniffer+

The recent 1.20 update introduced various new items and mobs, one of them being the sniffer. This mod makes Minecraft's newest mob rideable and adds other cool features to it.

For example, the sniffer is turned into a mobile storage unit with the ability to hold chests. The mod also introduces several new plants, such as ivy, stone pine trees, and fiddle ferns, along with a massive new cave biome known as Timeless Grotto. You can also feed the sniffer an ominous banner, which will then take you to the nearest outpost.

10) Advent of Ascension

A complete Minecraft revamp (Image via curseforge.com)

This mod takes the Minecraft experience to another level by adding around 20 new dimensions, 500 types of new mobs, 35 bosses, abilities, weapons, armor, and much more.

Once installed, you can explore this fantasy-based world to find new biomes and fight new mob bosses. The mod is constantly under development, but the latest version of Minecraft may not support all the content it has to offer. Therefore, a lower version of the game is recommended to run it smoothly.

