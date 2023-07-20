10 best Minecraft pranks to fool your friends

In Minecraft, players have found endless ways to express their creativity and have fun, from building grand structures to exploring vast landscapes. One of the more playful ways that players can engage with the game is by pranking their friends. While some may see pranking as a way to cause trouble or stir up drama, it can be fun to add excitement to your Minecraft gameplay when done in a lighthearted and respectful manner.

This article will show you ten of the best Minecraft pranks you can try on your friends. These pranks are easy to set up and execute and will surely make your friends laugh or scream. Of course, you should always be careful and be prepared to face the consequences if they prank you back.

From Invisible Maze to TNT Traps, here are ten best Minecraft pranks to fool your friends

1) Invisible Maze

Craft a labyrinth using transparent glass blocks, then confuse your friends by submerging it in a pool of water. As they attempt to walk, thinking they're walking on an open path, their confusion will reach new heights as they continuously bump into invisible walls. But the joke doesn't stop there—leave sneaky signs with misleading directions to add a dash of chaos.

2) Fake treasure chest

Capitalize on your friend's quest for diamonds with the fake treasure chest. Construct a chest loaded with diamonds, netherite, and enchanted gear—everything a Minecraft adventurer dreams of. But as your eager friend uncovers the supposed treasures, they'll be met with dirt and cobblestone. Their expressions of anticipation to will be worth the prank.

3) Disappearing blocks

With disappearing blocks, which you can accomplish using command blocks and plugins. Set up a mechanism that makes select blocks vanish into thin air, confusing your buddies. Carefully plant false hints to lead them, and you'll have them scratching their heads and laughing with confusion.

4) Upside-Down house

Unleash the fun of an upside-down house. With the help of /clone command, flip your friend's house. But don't stop there—add to the enchantment by rearranging furniture and decorations to confuse your friend further. Once the prank is over, do help them to rearrange their house. Also, it's important to note that you can do this only for small houses.

5) Fake TNT traps

Plant these fake explosives around your friend's precious base. Employ redstone and dispensers to give the illusion that the TNT will detonate upon pressure, leaving your friends tensed on a cliff of tension and relief.

6) Mob invasion

In the landscapes of Minecraft, you can find mobs in various forms. Surprise your friend with a mob Invasion, transforming their seemingly peaceful house into a bustling mob kingdom. Fill their territory with adorable mobs like pigs, chickens, and cows, giving them an unexpected Farmville experience when they log back in. Watch as their reactions swing between awe and confusion at the unusual transformation.

7) Prank signs

Prepare for a prank that employs the power of the prank signs. Swap ordinary signs with amusing instructions or nonsensical messages. Create custom banners decorated with witty phrases scattered around your friend's area. Lead your friends to nowhere and lure them with the help of treasure and fake maps.

8) Waterlogged house

Watch the tables turn as you flood your friend's house with water, turning their house into an unexpected aquatic reserve. The looks of astonishment and amusement will be unforgettable as your friend navigates through their temporarily waterlogged hell.

9) Unbreakable blocks

Engage your friend's mind with a devilishly clever Unbreakable Blocks prank. Replace essential blocks with unbreaking variants, such as their crafting table or chest. Enjoy as they attempt to mine these seemingly unbreakable structures, puzzled and confused by their tools' ineffectiveness. Players can use plugins or command blocks to do this and download some resource packs to make it possible.

10) Classic fake disconnect

Weaving its way into the records of Minecraft history is the timeless Classic Fake Disconnect prank. As your friend is deep into an intense gaming session, surprise them with a fake server disconnect message. Witness their momentary panic and distress, only to be met with a collective sigh of relief and laughter upon realizing they've been pranked.

Minecraft pranks are a way to have fun and create memorable moments with friends in the game's community. Remember that pranking should be good-natured and enjoyable.