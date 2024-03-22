5 best Minecraft pyramid builds

Minecraft is a game very well known for the unlimited creativity it affords players. There is truly no limit to what can be created in-game, and the sheer abundance of mega structures built by the community is a testament to that. One of the most iconic and easiest structures to build is a pyramid due to the relatively simplistic foundation of their design; all players need is a base and walls angled to a point.

However, this simplicity allows for nearly endless personalization options and ways to use Minecraft's best building hacks, as there are countless ways to spice up these otherwise boring and flat surfaces. Five of the best and most impressive pyramids the community has created are detailed below.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Minecraft's five most impressive pyramid builds

1) Upside-down starter base

Poster: Piaaa91

This incredible pyramid build features quite a unique foundation. The base of the building is an upside-down pyramid, building up to a large square platform from a nearby point. However, the build is made even more impressive by a second, correctly oriented pyramid suspended above the first to really sell the otherworldly, alien feel.

What makes this base so impressive is that it was not only built in survival but was also, according to Piaaa91, a mere Minecraft starter base to get them by until their real mega base was finished. The detail and effort put into what is essentially a temporary build is shocking.

2) ImpulseSV-inspired mega pyramid

Poster: FGSGTC

This impressive mega base is, according to the builder, heavily inspired by an old base built by the famous Minecraft YouTuber and Hermitcraft member ImpulseSV. The inspiration is easy to see, with the build featuring a nearly identical color palette and center pyramid as Impulse's season 7 base.

Even if the idea is based on another build, it doesn't diminish the incredible work and detail that FGSGTC put in. They estimate the build took about two months of daily grinding, and that was with cheating some of the concrete needed for the build.

This beautiful water pyramid would make an amazing cover for a Minecraft guardian farm or give players a chance to build in the sea, where they might not have done much building before.

3) Upside-down mega pyramid

Poster: Mineragge

This amazing pyramid build almost seems like a furthering of the upside-down pyramid by Piaaa91, even though they have no association. This fully featured Minecraft mega base features a large compound that is centered by a massive inverted pyramid.

The color scheme used on the build really makes the highlights pop beautifully, with the electrical energy that seems to keep the pyramid from crashing down being especially bright and pleasant on the eyes.

4) Traditional mega pyramid

Finall pyramid byu/FallenQsnow inMinecraft Expand Post

Poster: FallenQBuilds

This pyramid build truly stretches the limits of what is possible to build within the game's engine, stretching from the surface all the way up to the top of the world. What makes this an interesting build is its acceptance of sand, sandstone, and other similar blocks as the building material for the pyramid.

Most other similar builds use different blocks to enhance contrast, so seeing these natural blocks used is a nice change of pace and really makes this build feel like a more impressive version of a vanilla structure.

5) Revamped Desert Temple

Poster: TrixyBlox-Oscip

This mind-boggling pyramid build by TrixyBlox-Oscip, or Trixy for short, is intended to be a redesigned version of the vanilla desert temple Minecraft's best desert seeds are known for. However, the detail and scale of the build truly put any vanilla structure, and even most community builds, to shame.

In fact, the build is so large that the structure in the screenshots is a render of it in Blender, as it is too large to load at once in-game. And as mentioned previously, this scale is not filled with empty space, as the build is also incredibly detailed, featuring intricate statues and engravings on all sides.