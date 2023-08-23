When Minecraft players need a massive amount of stone blocks, they can mine them directly or create a quarry. Although a quarry may not be the best way to collect ore blocks, it serves as an excellent way to stockpile various stone blocks for a future build. Regardless of whether players are mining with a pickaxe or TNT, it's also not a bad idea to make the quarry look nice.

To that end, Minecraft players have created a plethora of quarry designs to make their pit of stone blocks look a little more appealing and inviting. The number of different philosophies and themes can fit just about any player's tastes.

If Minecraft fans are hunting for some designs for their budding quarry, there are more than a few options that immediately come to mind.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft quarry designs worth recreating or drawing inspiration from

1) Fortified medieval quarry

Although this build would certainly take some time, especially in Minecraft's Survival Mode, players can't argue with the results. Complete with a ship dock and an exterior wooden palisade, this quarry design takes up an entire island's stonework.

The trickiest aspect of this build is the fact that players will need to find an island that is stony enough to warrant creating a quarry like this around its perimeter.

2) Overgrown quarry

Adding some plant life to this quarry design gives it a very natural look (Image via Cuzza88/Reddit)

Typically, a Minecraft quarry includes a substantial amount of stone, and some builds include various structures like cranes, TNT storage, and more. However, players like Cuzza88 decided to include some mossy cobblestone, leaf blocks, and vines to give their quarry the appearance of one that is overgrown and has fallen into disrepair.

Furthermore, the inclusion of emerald blocks is a nice touch. In its current state, this quarry has certainly seen better days, but it's a nice ruin to take a look at, and the stone is still available to mine when needed.

3) Desert quarry

Not every Minecraft quarry has to take place in the same biome (Image via TheTrueKingZee/Reddit)

Having a nice quarry isn't exclusive to any specific Minecraft biome, thanks to the prevalence of stone blocks throughout generated game worlds. Since this is the case, players like TheTrueKingZee created a very elaborate desert quarry design complete with bridges, cranes, and wooden scaffolding.

For extra detail, the cranes appear to be moving above sandstone blocks, which have their uses, much like traditional stone blocks. Whatever the case, this build strikes a perfect balance between form and function.

4) Mushrooms and minecarts

This Minecraft quarry uses plenty of plants and fungal life while keeping a minecart track available (Image via UnderFounder/Reddit)

Complete with a winding minecart track leading down to its floor, this quarry takes the overgrown aesthetic to the next level. By combining vines, leaf blocks, mossy cobblestone and stone brick blocks, as well as red and brown mushrooms in Minecraft, UnderFounder creates a quarry that nature has clearly retaken.

Greenery is a plus in countless Minecraft builds, and this creation would ostensibly fit well in any biome that has plenty of plant life. From forests to jungles and more, players can take their pick of a quarry building site.

5) Mini-quarry

This quarry design is small enough to fit just about anywhere it's needed (Image via StrandedAdam/Reddit)

Not all quarries are created equally in Minecraft. Even though plenty of players opt for large builds and designs for their quarries, a smaller-scale iteration can be just as appealing and useful. StrandedAdam demonstrates this perfectly by tactfully stacking together stone and ore blocks from the surface upward.

Complete with cranes and storage and a few curious villagers, this quarry design bucks the trend by being small and compact and being convex as opposed to most concave quarry builds.

6) Fantasy quarry

If Minecraft fans want to go above and beyond with their quarry build, it may be high time to give a fantasy theme a shot. Fantasy builds are incredibly prevalent in the beloved sandbox game, and this is no different for quarries, as TomOnMars has clearly demonstrated with this creation.

Complete with cranes and a massive dragon skull, this quarry is ripe for a backstory. Perhaps the miners found the dragon remains and are continuing to dig, or maybe they left it behind after the discovery. The final decision on a build's background is ultimately up to its creator after all.

7) Diamond quarry

Although most quarry builds in Minecraft are both appealing and functional, this diamond design tends to be more about visuals than a ton of utility. Still, this build looks great and can fit in a wide degree of villages and towns, as well as alongside other creations like houses.

With a simple frame made of wooden slabs, a quick crane, and a diamond ore block picks up via a Silk Touch-enchanted pickaxe, players can prop up this design in just a few moments.

8) Terraced quarry

This massive Minecraft quarry employs stepped terraces instead of a direct vertical shaft (Image via Skztr/Reddit)

Although players don't necessarily have to recreate this build to scale, its basic premise should still be easy enough to follow at any size. Instead of creating a large hole for the quarry that descends straight downward, this concept utilizes stepped terraces that slowly descend toward the center and bottom of the quarry.

Complete with wooden steps to lead down to the nadir of the build and well-lit along the way, this design is quite aesthetically pleasing and should keep the hostile mobs at bay with its light source blocks.

9) Criss-crossed stair quarry

This quarry presents an incredible amount of movement thanks to the crossed stair blocks (Image via Stormkiko/Reddit)

Stair blocks in Minecraft are a natural ally to builders regardless of what they're constructing, and the same can be said for quarries. Instead of using a ramp or a set of ladders to allow players to descend the quarry, this design emphasizes stair blocks in a criss-cross X-shaped pattern descending all the way to the bottom of the structure.

Although fans have to mind their steps as they descend, the high volume of stairs allows for a large range of movement to move vertically throughout the build.

10) Nordic quarry village

It's tough to find any real flaws in this magnificent quarry (Image via Minecrafttalsi/Planet Minecraft)

Created as a playable map and utilizing a realistic and rustic texture pack, this design takes plenty of inspiration from Nordic culture and goes way beyond what many quarry builds accomplish. Instead of placing a few structures like cranes or rails, this sprawling design creates an entire village housed within the quarry itself.

In addition to having exterior walls for protection and plenty of walkways and bridges, this Nordic quarry perfectly captures the rough existence of the ancient days and the hard-working inhabitants who carved into the earth to create the structure in the first place.