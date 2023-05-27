A Minecraft server is a multiplayer world inside the game where you can play with people worldwide. Players can set up their servers on their computers or use a hosting service to have their servers operate on devoted computers with a guarantee of uptime. Minecraft often has many people that troll when joining these servers or use a modified client that allows them to cheat in the game due to Minecraft itself not having any anti-cheat.

This is a list of the best Minecraft servers that need staff! A team of dedicated and passionate Minecraft players has compiled this list based on many factors, including gameplay, community, server health, and activity. The goal of the list is to provide you with a server that offers the best possible experience and needs staff!

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft servers that require your help

1) PurplePrison

IP address: purpleprison.net

PurplePrison is one of the best servers in all of Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

PurplePrison is a pleasant, family-friendly server. The owner and staff strive to make it a fun place for everyone. They have a great community and want you to feel at home when you play on PurplePrison! PurplePrison has been running since the summer of 2014 and is still going strong! It's not just the staff who make this server great, but all the players who join regularly.

This OP prison server has many features that allow it to stand out from others in the same niche. The most well-known reason for PurplePrison's popularity is their OP weapon, the "Omega Axe," a diamond axe with a sharpness 85 enchant. Axe PvP is a scarce type of combat you rarely see on 1.8 PvP-based servers.

The server also allows players to gamble against others and even against the server itself, spawning money out of thin air upon winning. Players love gaining wealth by gambling and hate it just as much when they lose, but in the end, it's just a game. PurplePrison is an excellent server everyone should consider joining and attempting to get staff on.

If you apply for staff on this server, you would have the job of helping out new players and muting or banning people who break the rules. This is a necessary job because when the server is left without staff, it can go downhill quickly and get hectic, just like a classroom without a teacher.

Average player count: 500 - 2,500

2) Roleplay Hub

IP address: mc.roleplayhub.net

Roleplay Hub is a fantastic roleplay server (Image via Mojang)

Roleplay Hub is a friendly server that's great for roleplaying. They have a great community, and they're always looking to add new members. In addition to being a great place to relax and make friends, you can also try to create your own story or character!

The most popular roleplay on this server is its school roleplay. When a player joins, the first step for that player is to finish the tutorial. After the tutorial, the player will start in the main plaza. Everyone congregates here and participates in group roleplaying. When you do, you'll notice that everyone—including you—has a tag over their heads that contains their role and RP name.

To become staff on this Minecraft server, you should consider joining and getting a good understanding. This server needs someone who is well-experienced and great at talking and helping out players. It is not a server where staff will have to deal with many hackers, so if that's what you're looking for, this wouldn't be the one. If this interests you, try out Roleplay Hub now!

Average player count: 150 - 500

3) ChillSMP

IP address: pmc.chillsmp.org

ChillSMP is a great server that is looking for staff (Image via Mojang)

ChillSMP is a friendly and welcoming community of players. The server has a great moderation team, and the economy is stable. The server also offers many events like tournaments, giveaways, and more!

ChillSMP is running on version 1.19 with the new world generation. The server is available for those on Java and Bedrock editions, so if you're playing from your phone or console, this could be great!

As the name states, this is a highly chill and easy-going server, but because of that, people will often try to mess with others and break the rules for their fun. That means the server needs staff to help and care for those people because many people are on throughout the day.

The Minecraft server has grief protection, so if you're playing the SMP normally, you shouldn't have to worry about getting your builds broken, and if it does happen, the staff will help! You could do this to help out if you become staff on ChillSMP.

As a staff member, you must also understand when someone uses an unfair advantage to cheat in the game. Mods will be permitted to teleport and spectate players to determine if they are cheating. Players often cheat using Xray and other similar tools on SMP servers.

Average player count: 50 - 200

