5 best Minecraft servers with YouTubers in 2023

Minecraft is one of the most successful games in history, with over 100 million accounts created. While there are already many servers for it out there, some are certainly better than others. Fans of Mojang's popular sandbox title love watching their favorite YouTubers and even fantasize about meeting them in person one day.

Fortunately, in Minecraft, it's super easy to get into a game with your favorite YouTubers. Content creators often run their own servers or play and record on popular ones that they love.

Listed below are five of the best Minecraft servers with YouTubers in 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Hypixel and other amazing Minecraft servers with YouTubers

1) PurplePrison

IP address: purpleprison.net

Purple Prison is one of the most popular prison servers in all of Minecraft, and many YouTubers play on it. It's a great place to play with friends and family. It is also ideal for making new friends as it has a large community of players who are all there for one reason: fun.

The main reason Purple Prison is at the top of this list is that it has been played by PewDiePie, one of the biggest YouTubers ever.

The server features many different game modes, such as OP PvP, Sumo, FFA events, and parkour. The server also offers many other custom features such as unique gambling plugins with crash and itemflip while boasting more normal gambling methods like coinflip.

Players can create their own plot shops on this server and understand how an economy works before having to deal with it in the real world.

Average player count: 500 - 2,500

2) Minecadia

IP address: play.minecadia.com

Minecadia is a great server with a friendly community. It has a good selection of plugins, and it's also easy to get in touch with other players. Players often join the server to play with the many YouTubers that hang out on it.

The Minecadia community is very welcoming and accepting, so if you want to meet new people or just chat with them while playing Minecraft, this might be the best server for you.

Minecadia is especially recommended if you want a server where you can hang out after school/work hours without having any problems with harassment or discrimination against LGBTQ+ individuals. It is also great if you're looking for an active community where everyone gets along but isn't afraid of getting competitive.

Minecadia is a factions server and one of the biggest ones that still exists today. Tons of YouTubers play on this server operating their own factions, so if you are looking to directly play with a few, this might be the place for you.

Minecadia features popular YouTubers such as R0yal MC, Headed, and MeeZoid.

Average player count: 500 - 1,500

3) Hypixel

IP address: hypixel.net

Hypixel is a Minecraft server with a focus on gameplay and community. It has been around since 2013 and is one of the most popular servers for Mojang's sandbox game, ranking among the best in terms of player counts, game formats, and other criteria. It receives constant updates, new maps, and many other features that make it great to play on.

Hypixel is easily the biggest server around, so it has seen its fair share of big YouTubers. The server has been played by YouTubers such as PewDiePie, Dream, Technoblade, JeromeASF, Vikkstar123, and many others. A lot of these YouTubers strayed away from the sandbox game, so they don't actively play on the server anymore. However, you can find past videos of them playing on it.

If you want to join a community that is always growing, the largest Minecraft server in the world is a terrific place to start.

Average player count: 20,000 - 100,000

4) PvPWars

IP address: play.pvpwars.net

PvPWars is a great server with a friendly community. It's also the place to go if you want to learn about playing Minecraft and meet new people. This server is played by the extremely popular YouTuber F1NN5TER.

The main game modes on PvPWars are Skyblock and Factions. Players can anticipate all of the standard game elements that they're used to on this server, plus a ton of custom stuff to make the game so much better.

If you're looking for a competitive server that also offers a ton of fun, PvPWars is for you.

Average player count: 100 - 300

5) InvadedLands

IP address: invadedlands.net

InvadedLands is owned by the popular YouTuber Skeppy. It's a community of players who love PvP. If you're looking for a Minecraft server with lots of players, this is the one for you. It has game modes such as KitPvP, Skyblock, and Survival.

The KitPvP is often considered the most popular game mode on InvadedLands. The server also holds events such as One In The Chamber, Sumo, and tournament-style duels.

Skeppy is an American YouTuber best known for his Minecraft challenge videos mostly filmed on InvadedLands. He often trolls his friends and hackers in collaboration with BadBoyHalo.

Average player count: 100 - 250

