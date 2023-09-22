7 best Minecraft texture packs for sun and moon

When players first enter a new Minecraft world, they start with a brand new day, as the sun is seen gradually rising up in the Overworld. Soon enough, the sun starts to set, and the moon appears on the horizon. These two celestial bodies are only seen in the Overworld realm and indicate the time of day. Since the entire sandbox title has special pixelated and blocky graphics, by default, the sun and the moon are nothing but a flat square in the sky with a low-resolution texture.

Thankfully, the game has loads of third-party texture packs that can be installed to drastically change how it looks. Here are some of the best texture packs for the sun and moon in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of great Minecraft texture packs for the sun and the moon

1) Cubic Sun & Moon

Cubic Sun & Moon is a brilliant texture pack for Minecraft (Image via Modrinth)

This texture pack for the sun and moon is one of the best out there. It converts the vanilla sun and moon, which are simply 2D squares in the sky, to a 3D cube. This goes quite well with the overall look of the game since most of the world is built with blocks. Furthermore, when you are in the End realm, you will also be able to see a cube earth or Overworld realm in the sky.

2) Hyper realistic sky

Hyper Realistic texture pack completely changes the sky in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Of course, the sky and the celestial bodies are crystal clear in reality. Hence, if you want the in-game sky to be as realistic as possible, you can use this texture pack that not only adds high-definition sun and moon textures but also changes the entire resolution of the sky. It will also change based on the weather and time of day.

3) Realistic Sun and Moon

This is another texture pack that adds realistic sun and moon textures (Image via 9Minecraft)

If you do not want an extremely high-definition realistic texture pack like the one mentioned above but still want a bit of realism, this texture pack is the perfect middle ground. It changes the texture of both celestial bodies but does not drastically change the textures of the sky, keeping it closer to the vanilla experience.

4) Circular Sun and Moon

This texture pack simply makes the sun and moon circular in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Although the sun and the moon in the game are square in shape, this is obviously not the case in reality. If you want to make the in-game celestial bodies round and not change any of the textures, this pack is the best option. It simply shreds the edges of the square sun and moon, making it more round.

5) Chad Moyai

Chad Moyai is simply a meme texture pack that changes the sun and moon textures to Moyai emoji (Image via Minecraft Forum)

Moyai are originally real-life ancient structures that are found in the Rapa Nui in eastern Polynesia. However, they have been quite a famous meme emoji that is used by millions of people around the world. For some hilarious reason, one of the community members decided to create a texture pack that changes the sun and moon textures to resemble a Moyai. This is a funny texture pack that can be used by users who are trying to create a world full of memes.

6) Retrowave sun and moon

Retrowave texture pack adds unique design to the sun and moon in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Retrowave texture pack completely changes the look of the sun and moon and adds a blueish and pinkish hue around it, as well as horizontally cutting the bottom half of the texture. The retrowave aesthetic has seen a spike in popularity around the world. There are several retrowave wallpapers that people love, and this texture pack brings the style to Minecraft.

7) Fractured moon

Fractured moon adds a unique texture to the moon in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Fractured moon is a simple texture pack that changes the moon's texture. It makes the moon look like it's broken, with several pixels flying away from it's main body. It is a really interesting texture pack that can be used with unique mods to create a narrative as to how and why this happened. Unfortunately, it does not change the sun's textures.