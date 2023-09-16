Top 10 most strange mods for Minecraft 

Minecraft modding has an entire community to whom we should be eternally grateful for constantly churning out fresh and intuitive content. Mods have become integral to players wishing to experience a perspective distinct from the vanilla version. Among these modifications, certain ones can leave players perplexed.

This list introduces 10 such mods that can make you forget your previous Minecraft encounters and surprise you with a completely different take on the game, and it is based on the bizarre nature of these mods.

Note: The list present in the article reflects the views of the writer.

10 strangest mods for Minecraft

10) Enemy expansion

Adds several mobs for fighting (Image via curseforge.com)

Engaging mobs is an endless chase in Minecraft. If you have fully upgraded gear and valuable experience, this mod is great for putting it to the test. It lets you lock horns with newly added mobs having customized attributes.

The list includes a diverse set of entities, ranging from “Sprinter,” a slightly enhanced zombie with 1.5 times its regular speed, to a “Vampire,” which, staying true to its name, is a bloodthirsty demon. Introducing several unusual creatures makes for an uncanny and unsettling experience in Minecraft.

Download the mod here

9) I Wanna Skate

Bring skating to the streets of Minecraft (Image via 9minecraft.net)

If you're a skate lover and want to experience it in Minecraft, this mod is highly recommended. Bring skating into your world by crafting your own board, performing tricks, and other interactive features to give yourself a completely immersive experience.

There are also more than 10 enchantments to enhance your skating events. Some enchantments include “Aerial,” which increases kickflip time, and “Pedaling,” which decreases the time required to pedal the board.

Download the mod here

8) Immersive melodies

Become the Mozart of Minecraft (Image via planetminecraft.com)

Create your own musical world conjoined with the Minecraft experience to create something enigmatic but magical. This mod brings about elements in music in an extraordinary manner, combining entities, songs, instruments, and much more.

Make a band, recruit mobs and friends, and play up to 25 bundles of songs with seven instruments that come along with a recipe. You can also upload your own soundtracks, making it customizable. This mod is compatible with multiplayer, too.

Download the mod here

7) Ender mail

Deliver mail or receive it through the Ender Mail Man (Image via planetminecraft.net)

Endermen are one of the most versatile and unique mobs in Minecraft. Ender mail introduces this uniqueness and the teleportation capabilities into an Endermen mailing system. Players can hire these creatures to deliver packages anywhere around the game. If you now see an Endermen holding something, it probably is meant for you.

This mod includes crafting packages and filling up the five inventory slots of the Endermen with the items to be delivered. You can also stamp the package to set the delivery location and use a package controller to summon an Ender mailman for delivery. These features make the mod an immersive addition to Minecraft.

Download the mod here

6) Chunk in a globe

Get yourself a fully accessible miniaturized home (Image via minecraftyard.com)

Sometimes, the aesthetic gratification one gets from an indoor décor may not always correlate with the physical appearance that it radiates. Instead, it probably is from the unique attribute that it brings to the table. This mod lets you bring such a strange and appealing feature to the indoors of your Minecraft world.

You can create a small palm-sized globe that is completely accessible. One can look at it as a miniaturized version of a house within your house. All you need is five glass panes and three base blocks. You can also use it as a secret stash to store your inventory. The decoration and how you can use it has been left to the creativity of the players as per their needs.

Download the mod here

5) Grinner’s Ents 2.0

Walking mobs that love trees and look like them (Image via curseforge.com)

This mod features an additional mob in the game called “ENT.” It is a neutral entity that will not attack unless provoked and works as a forest ranger, protecting the green cover of the Minecraft world.

These mobs also have character traits observed from time to time. They hibernate at night, eat bonemeal, and occasionally plant saplings. ENTs will attack you if you try to break logs or strip them. However, their rage can be settled by providing them with apples.

Download the mod here

4) Identity mod

Become one with Minecraft, only literally (Image via minecraftmods.com)

This mod introduces a morphing system wherein you can absorb entities after killing them. You can then morph into these absorbed mobs, experiencing the Minecraft world from a different perspective. The morphed characters will pay dividends since you can also utilize their abilities.

This bizarre mod may come across as brutal and inhuman, but it also grants you a fresh Minecraft experience. Entities like sheep and cows will not serve much purpose except making you a harmless wanderer. However, mobs like Endermen and Blazes may grant you a gameplay that you will find enticing.

Download the mod here

3) Easy mob farm

This mod removes the need for automatic farms to gather mob-based resources. It introduces a totally new and erratic yet elaborate system of farming entities. It involves trapping a mob using a collar device. The mob can then be released into a miniaturized farm cubicle, where it is trapped, and the resources can be extracted.

The miniaturized mob farms are to be customized based on the mob that you need it for. It involves recipes that are fully customized based on the type of entity and the loot it offers. The list of supported mobs and items can be fully configured per the player's choice.

Download the mod here

2) Wearable tools

This mod revamps your character's head into a tool holder, giving the player a daunting but quaint appearance. This mod may come across as a bizarre alteration to the gameplay, but it definitely makes things interesting.

You can don any tool or weapon and attach it to the top of your head by crouching. The enchantments in the tools also get passed on. For example, if you add a pickaxe with a Silk Touch, mining ores will show the contained enchantment. You can also wear bows and crossbows and shoot in the direction of your choice.

Download the mod here

1) Cursed Village

This mod changes everything about the opinions players have developed for villagers in Minecraft. It grants the villagers an outlandish form of hostility and transformation when attacked. The villager will enlarge significantly, turning into a brutal monster that will attack anyone in sight.

This rampaging beast is extremely powerful and fast, making it almost impossible to defeat and difficult to outrun. It can also attack villagers in the vicinity, leaving a very gross aftermath that involves a decapitated villager's head on the ground. The only way to suppress this monster is by providing an emerald block, which will pacify the creature into a normal villager.

Download the mod here