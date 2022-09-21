6 great Minecraft mods to play with friends in 2022

Minecraft is a game better enjoyed with friends, and mods can make the experience even more fun. Thanks to the massive number of mods online, players have tons of options to enhance their multiplayer worlds and servers.

From exploration to additional content, countless Minecraft mods make multiplayer infinitely more enjoyable. However, when picking particular mods, it can be tricky to decide which is the most suitable for a given group of players.

The good news is that some of the most popular mods in the game are some of the best for multiplayer enjoyment.

Below, Minecraft players can find a few of the best mods to play with friends and fellow players.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

When Dungeons Arise, The Twilight Forest, and other awesome mods to enjoy with friends in Minecraft 1.19

1) Blue Skies

The brumble forest biome in the Everbright realm (Image via ModdingLegacy/CurseForge)

A survival mod that enhances Minecraft's explorative aspects, Blue Skies adds new in-game dimensions, complete with dungeons and bosses.

Players can explore the new dimensions known as Everbright and Everdawn, which have their own unique biomes, mobs, blocks, and dungeons. The dimensions' four new bosses are considerably tough, which is all the more reason to take them on with fellow players assisting you.

When players are finished exploring the Nether and the End, checking out Everbright and Everdawn is certainly worth the effort.

2) Oh The Biomes You'll Go

Oh The Biomes You'll Go overhauls the landscape of the Overworld for exploration (Image via AOCAWOL/CurseForge)

While Minecraft's vanilla biomes are quite robust in version 1.19, many mods pump up the Overworld's diversity even further.

Oh The Biomes You'll Go is a perfect example as it adds over 80 biomes to the game, ranging from realistic to mythological. These biomes come with their own custom blocks and foliage.

Players who enjoy this mod together can relish a remade Minecraft world that looks like a huge improvement over the vanilla game.

3) When Dungeons Arise

An illager palace burns after a player raid (Image via Aureljz/CurseForge)

When Dungeons Arise can be a great multiplayer experience for Minecraft players who love plundering generated structures.

Players can find randomized dungeons and towers throughout the world with their own distinct rooms and layouts. Other structures also exist, including palaces and cities. These locations have their own enemy mobs and loot tables, and players who explore them will most certainly be rewarded for their troubles.

4) Better Nether

A freeform portal leading to the revamped Nether (Image via Quiqueck/CurseForge)

While Minecraft's Nether Update certainly improved the fiery dimension, there is a lot more that can be done to make it better.

Better Nether performs this job admirably, adding dozens of plants, new mobs, and additional biomes to the realm. Players can gather new materials and craft new items and gear while they venture into the Nether. The mod even revamps how players can create portals to enter the dimension.

All in all, the Nether truly is better with this mod, and players can enjoy exploring it together, though they should do so at their own risk.

5) The Twilight Forest

The Twilight Forest is another great mod for custom dimensions and content (Image via yorkmouseModz/Youtube)

A Minecraft mod dating back all the way to 2011, The Twilight Forest has been a mainstay content mod that has been enjoyed by millions.

Players gain access to a new dimension, the titular Twilight Forest, filled with otherworldly trees and strange dungeons. It never hurts to bring a few friends into the dimension alongside you.

However, be wary, as the forest has just as many dangers as it does treasures. This is especially true for the dimension's bosses, who have unique battle mechanics that take some time to figure out.

6) Minecolonies

Housing in the Minecolonies mod (Image via H3lay/CurseForge)

One of the top mods in Minecraft dating back several years, Minecolonies allows players to construct their own villages and towns with an extensive suite of tools.

Become the mayor and invite fellow players to assist you in creating the settlement of your dreams, complete with NPCs who will help you accrue materials for future building projects.

Having friends along to build a fantastic colony can be one of the most rewarding undertakings in the entire game, and Minecolonies makes it possible.

