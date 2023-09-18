10 best funny Minecraft mods

Minecraft is a sandbox game that has loads of features like blocks, items, biomes, mobs, structures, etc. However, it can feel boring after a while, even though Mojang keeps releasing new updates every year. This is where mods come into play. They are community-made addons for the title and offer millions of new features, making it interesting again.

Apart from many useful and serious mods, Minecraft also has it's fair share of hilarious and weird community-made offerings. Here are some of the best funny mods out there.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 10 hilarious mods for Minecraft worth checking out

1) Trumpet Skeleton

Trumpet Skeleton mod for Minecraft replaces bows with trumpets in skeleton's hands (Image via CurseForge)

Skeletons usually have a bow with which they shoot infinite arrows at players. However, this hilarious mod replaces them with trumpets, which skeletons play to not only annoy players but other living and undead mobs as well. This is inspired by a famous meme of an animated skull playing the trumpet.

2) Better Than Bunnies

This mod adds new textures to bunnies in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

This is another simple mod that adds various kinds of sophisticated apparel for bunnies in the game. Though this is more of a cool mod than a funny one, it is definitely amusing. Bunnies can spawn wearing various types of formal outfits like suits, monocles, top hats, and even smoking pipes.

2) Crop Dusting

Crop dusting hilariously allows players to fart on the crops to fertilize them in Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

In the vanilla version, players can fertilize crops by using bone meal on them. However, this particular mod hilariously asks them to fart on the crops to fertilize them. They need to go near the crops and crouch. A few white particles will appear, and the game will play a farting sound to indicate that the weird fertilization process is complete.

4) Twerk Sim 2k16

Twerk sim mod enables trees to grow when players twerk near them in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/HoboMaggot)

Somewhat similar to the previous mod, Twerk Sim 2K16 is equally ridiculous. It adds a feature where players can catalyze the growth of trees by twerking around them. They simply need to go near a sapling and start spamming the crouch button so that it looks like they are twerking.

5) Meme In A Bottle

Meme In A Bottle is a fun mod adding various famous memes to Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

Meme In A Bottle is a fun mod that adds new bottles that have various famous memes in them. They can be found on beaches on top of sand blocks. The bottles can contain any famous dank memes, like troll face, trumpet, dank shades, etc.

6) Up and Down and All Around

Up and Down and All Around add anchors that change Minecraft gravity's direction (Image via CurseForge)

Up and Down and All Around is another brilliant mod for Minecraft that adds four anchor-like items facing all four directions. When a player takes any anchor apart from the downward facing one, their own gravity in relation to the world will change. If they are playing with their friends on a multiplayer server, they will have a lot of fun with this mod.

7) Pehkui

Pehkui allows players to change size of their in-game characters and mobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Pehkui is a fun-filled and often hilarious mod that allows users to change the size of their in-game character and any mob. They will need cheats enabled since the mod only works through this route. Nevertheless, it is extremely fun to check out and to scale various mobs and oneself.

8) DeathQuotes

Death Quotes adds hilarious custom death messages to Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

When players die in the vanilla version, the game adds a sentence to the death screen about how they died. This mod adds additional hilarious texts that will come up after they are resurrected. These texts will further mock a player's death and continue to do so every time they respawn.

9) Morph

Morph allows players to turn into any mob that they kill in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/Nocringeyusername)

If various players are playing on a multiplayer server, Morph is another great mod that they can have fun with. it allows them to turn into any mob that they kill. Not only can they morph into different entities, but they can also use their abilities. Though it is not necessarily the funniest mod, it can definitely become hilarious on a multiplayer server.

10) Rocket Squids

Rocket Squid is a new hilarious mob with special abilities (Image via Mojang)

This is another simple yet fascinating mod that adds a new kind of squid called Rocket Squid. These are bigger, fire-breathing mobs that also have a random tendency to shoot themselves up in the air. This weird behavior is quite funny to witness.