3 best Minecraft trolling servers

Minecraft trolling is a popular and controversial activity that involves pranking other players, often by griefing or destroying their structures. While it's not everyone's cup of tea, there are dedicated servers where one can indulge in this playstyle safely. Many players may not always enjoy it, but those interested won't have to worry about offending anyone on a trolling server.

This article lists the three best Minecraft trolling servers available right now.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

3 entertaining Minecraft trolling servers that players should check out

1) PurplePrison

IP address: purpleprison.net

Players thoroughly enjoy trolling on PurplePrison (Image via Mojang)

PurplePrison is a Minecraft prison server that allows trolling within designated areas. It offers various trolling opportunities, including in PvP battles and gang wars. Players can team up with others to initiate trolling techniques, such as using knockback five sticks, traps, and sneaky attacks.

Additionally, PurplePrison hosts regular events and challenges that encourage trolling and give players an opportunity to show off their skills. The server is perfect for players looking for an active and engaging prison server that allows trolling in a controlled and deliberate manner without ruining others' experience.

PurplePrison has hosted tons of big YouTubers who are known for being jokesters, such as PewDiePie. The owner of the server regularly maintains it to make sure that everything works correctly and operates without a hitch, allowing players to get the most out of their gaming experience.

Purple Prison is unquestionably worth checking out if you're seeking a server to play but aren't sure where to begin.

Average player count: 500 - 2,500

2) 2b2t

IP address: 2b2t.org

2b2t is a server known for its trolling (Image via Mojang)

2b2t is an anarchy server that has gained popularity for its complete lack of rules and regulations. Players on this server are free to engage in whatever activities they choose, including trolling.

The server is known for its hostile environment, with players building bases, creating factions, and engaging in PvP battles. It has a rich history of trolling, with various infamous incidents recorded throughout its existence.

2b2t is perfect for experienced Minecraft players and trolling enthusiasts who want complete freedom to troll and grief without any restrictions in a chaotic and lawless environment.

The server is extremely unique compared to others as it allows you to use a hacked client on it. This makes many trolling techniques possible, such as flying in and killing someone or teleporting around using cheats.

Average player count: 200 - 2,000

3) MCParks

IP address: main.mcparks.us

MCParks is a unique server that focuses on theme parks and roleplay. It features various theme park attractions, such as roller coasters, water rides, and other fun activities. Players can troll others by sabotaging rides, creating fake attractions, and other immersive pranks.

The server has a dedicated staff team that moderates and monitors all activities to prevent players from crossing the line and griefing others' experiences.

MCParks is perfect for those who enjoy Minecraft roleplay and trolling in a harmless and immersive way. The theme park setting provides a unique environment for players to indulge in their trolling fantasies while maintaining the fun and excitement of the activities.

This server is incredible, with a 1:1 scale Disney World in Minecraft that recently celebrated 10 years of existence. Players can participate and test out what the rides may be like if they plan on going to the real-world attraction. It's even great for people who have already been to Disney World as they can compare how good the Minecraft version of the theme park is compared to real life.

Average player count: 30 - 100

