Best Minecraft Vibrant Visuals settings

Mojang recently released the Vibrant Visuals graphics upgrade to Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview version 1.21.80.25. For now, this visual upgrade is only available on Android, iOS, and Windows, but it will soon be available on other Bedrock devices as well. Later on, it is set to arrive in the Java Edition.

Vibrant Visuals comes with many special settings that can be altered by players in the video settings section. Since many players will be testing Vibrant Visuals on their gaming devices, this article details the two kinds of settings they can set to either get the best visuals or the best performance.

Best ways to configure Minecraft Vibrant Visuals for both visuals and performance

Minecraft Vibrant Visuals settings for best visuals

Vibrant Visuals settings for the best visuals in Minecraft (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

To get the best visuals, players can first activate Vibrant Visuals in a particular world by toggling it on from the experiments tab in world settings. Then, scroll down in video settings while being in that world.

In the video settings, players will see a "Vibrant Visuals Options" drop-down menu. This is where all the new graphical settings will be available.

First, we will be looking at the best visual settings for Vibrant Visuals:

Shadow Quality - Ultra

Point Light Shadow Quality - Ultra

Point Light Quality - Ultra

Volumetric Fog Quality - Ultra

Reflections - Ultra

Bloom - 100%

Upscaling Mode - TAAU

Resolution - Native

Of course, if players want the best visuals possible, they can simply crank all the settings to the max. For bloom, players can choose whichever setting they prefer since it is not yet polished enough on Vibrant Visuals.

The upscaling mode should be TAAU, which will use a bit more computing power but will produce a sharper image. Lastly, the resolution should be native, setting the game's resolution to be the same as the monitor's resolution.

Furthermore, players can also increase the deferred render distance to the maximum if their device can handle the load.

Minecraft Vibrant Visuals settings for low-end devices

Settings for low-end devices running Minecraft Vibrant Visuals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When it comes to low-end devices, players will have to start compromising on several settings. The most basic tweaks that they can implement to run Vibrant Visuals on almost any device are:

Shadow Quality - Low

Point Light Shadow Quality - Low

Point Light Quality - Low

Volumetric Fog Quality - Low

Reflections - Low

Bloom - 100%

Upscaling Mode - Bilinear

Resolution - 50%

Players must keep in mind that they can also turn off certain settings like volumetric fog, reflections, and point light to squeeze more performance. Reducing the resolution down to 50% will essentially run Minecraft at half the resolution of the monitor or screen, which can look blurry, but it will drastically boost FPS.

Also, players can reduce the deferred render distance to get more FPS out of the game.

