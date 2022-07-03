Best mods list for Minecraft 1.19 update

It has been about a month since Mojang released the highly anticipated Minecraft 1.19 update. The Wild Update has brought numerous features ranging from beautiful and creepy biomes to adorable and monstrous creatures.

There are numerous features for casual and adventuring players, as well as challenging terrain and fights for thrill-seekers. Players can further enjoy The Wild Update using mods. Many mods have already released new updated versions to support The Wild Update.

With mods, players can add new mobs, blocks, items, structures, and whatnot to the blocky world of Minecraft. In this article, players can find some great mods for the new version 1.19 update.

Minecraft 1.19 mods to try with The Wild Update

Optifine

What better way to explore the new 1.19 biomes other than using shaders? Optifine is a mod focused on improving the visual aspect of the game. Players can add realistic lighting and textures by using shaders in Optifine.

With every major update, the game becomes heavier and heavier, especially for low-end PCs. Optifine can turn out to be a blessing for these unfortunate players. With this mod, players get access to various visual settings. By lowering these settings, the game will experience a boost in FPS.

As of now, Optifine isn't fully complete for version 1.19. It will be fully ready in the coming weeks with all the features and fixes. Players can download a preview version of the Optifine for The Wild Update.

Download Optifine from here.

Biomes O' Plenty

The Wild Update only introduced two new biomes to the game. The two biomes sound quite low for an update boasting wilderness in its title. Players who feel the same way will love Biomes O' Plenty mod.

This mod adds a whole lot of unique biomes to the three realms of Minecraft. These new biomes have their flora and fauna. Along with the new biomes, players will also discover lots of new blocks and items in the Biomes O' Plenty mod.

Download Biomes O' Plenty from here.

Waystones

The worlds in Minecraft are tremendously large, and it is impossible to explore the entire world singlehandedly. Players can still explore areas hundreds and thousands of blocks away from the spawn point, and returning to these places can take a long time. To make the process quicker, players can use the Waystones mod.

Using the Waystones mod, players can create teleporters in their worlds using an item called waystones. These items are craftable and work perfectly in survival worlds, and players can teleport to these waypoints using warp stones whenever and wherever.

Download Waystones from here.

Macaw's Furniture

Macaw's Furniture is one of the best furniture mods available out there for Minecraft. With the new mangrove wood, players are already creating beautiful builds. However, due to the lack of furniture, these builds might lack a touch of personality and life.

Players can use Macaw's Furniture mod to access custom furniture such as chairs, drawers, cabinets, and more. This mod is useful for builders in Minecraft.

Download Macaw's Furniture from here.

Xaero's World Map

Xaero's World Map mod creates a map of the Minecraft world. In this map, players can spot the structures and biomes visible on the surface. This map works flawlessly with other mods and is often used in modpacks.

Download Xaero's World Map from here.

Other than the ones mentioned above, here are a few more mods compatible with The Wild Update:

Clumps - clumps XP orbs together to reduce lag

Aquaculture 2 - adds new varieties of fish and improves the fishing system

Alex's Mobs - adds lots of new mobs

Players will have a fun time enjoying The Wild Update with these mods. Before loading these mods, players are advised to create a backup of their world to stay safe from world corruption.

