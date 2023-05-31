5 best places to visit in Minecraft 1.20 update 

Minecraft 1.20, also known as the Trails and Tales update, has plenty in store for players when it comes to fresh content. This includes new locations to visit, though some existing spots in the game have also received some changes as well. Since this is the case, players may want to make a few trips when they load up their pre-existing world or even start a new one in Minecraft version 1.20.

But which locations should gamers prioritize? The easy answer is whichever they please. That said, not every in-game biome and structure got attention in the 1.20 update, so players who are excited to see new additions in this patch will want to seek out specific bits of content.

If Minecraft players are in a hurry to see new places in Trails and Tales, they'll want to visit the right spots to see them.

Five places to visit in Minecraft 1.20 to find new content

1) Cherry Blossom Groves

The latest biome to come to Minecraft is one that had been requested for years. In fact, many fans had got tired of waiting and had created Cherry Blossom biomes of their own. However, Mojang has finally heard the community and implemented Cherry Groves into this title's 1.20 update.

These biomes typically generate near large mountain ranges or atop steep cliff systems. Inside, players can find the new cherry tree wood type, pink petal flowers lining the forest floor, as well as passive mobs like sheep, pigs, and bees.

Not only are these new Cherry Blossom biomes a great place to set up a shelter, and the presence of cherry trees means players should have access to a great new wooden building material for their projects.

2) Trail Ruins

Minecraft 1.20 is admittedly light on new structures to check out, but the Trails and Tales update did throw players a bone with one new piece of content in this regard worth investigating.

Players can find new trail ruins structures within jungle and taiga biomes, where they tend to be lodged mostly underground. It's possible to spot a few blocks out of place above ground, which include terracotta, to mark the resting place of these new inclusions.

While they don't offer the best loot, they're spectacular locations to visit when players want to try out some archeology. This is because these ruins are filled with suspicious gravel blocks to brush and collect items from.

3) Warm Ocean Ruins

To be completely fair, Ocean Ruins haven't seen too many revisions in Minecraft as of late. However, the ruins found within warm-temperature oceans did receive the addition of suspicious sand blocks.

This may not seem like much, but players who love the 1.20 update's archeology should definitely check these places out. To be specific, the suspicious sand blocks found in warm ocean ruins have a chance to drop sniffer eggs when brushed.

It's not a particularly high percentage drop, but if players want to meet the Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 winner, the only way they'll be able to do so without commands or Creative Mode will be to plumb Warm Ocean Ruins.

4) Desert Villages

Sure, Desert Villages may not have been changed structurally in Minecraft 1.20, but they do have some new inhabitants that players may want to meet. Though the sniffer may have received most of the visibility in the 1.20 update, players can go to these places to find camels spawning within their confines.

These new terrestrial mobs may not have the speed of horses, but they do have some upsides of their own. To be specific, camels can be ridden by up to two players at the same time, and these creatures are also tall enough to keep several different hostile entities from attacking their riders.

5) Desert Pyramids

To bring Minecraft's Desert Pyramids a little bit more in line with those seen in the real world, the 1.20 update added suspicious sand to these structures. Much like the suspicious blocks found elsewhere, the ones found here can be brushed to collect archeological items like pottery sherds, as well as other goodies like gems and standard materials.

As a matter of fact, some players in 1.20 may even notice that some Desert Pyramids generate with an entire hidden room containing suspicious sand blocks to brush.

Archeological sites are important to the Trails and Tales update, and these places are worth checking out for Minecraft players who want to indulge their curiosity in ancient items.

