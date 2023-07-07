10 best RPG mods for Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft is one of the most popular sandbox games, and with its new update of 1.20, more new features and elements were added to the game. Minecraft offers players endless possibilities for creativity and exploration. Players often want to enhance their gameplay which can be achieved using mods created by the Minecraft community.

This article will explore the 10 best RPG mods compatible with Minecraft 1.20 that will take your gameplay to new heights.

Origins, Iron's Spells n Spellbooks, and more RPG mods for Minecraft 1.20

1) Origins mod

This mod allows you to begin your game with special abilities and debuffs, giving you a fresh new experience in the game. There are 9 different types of Origin that you can choose in this mod. If you don't like any of them, you can always choose the human form experiencing the original Minecraft gameplay.

The 9 different Origins include:

Enderian : This will allow you to teleport without using Ender Pearls, but you will take damage from water and will be afraid of pumpkins.

: This will allow you to teleport without using Ender Pearls, but you will take damage from water and will be afraid of pumpkins. Merling : This will allow you to breathe and see underwater but have limited breath above the water's surface.

: This will allow you to breathe and see underwater but have limited breath above the water's surface. Phantom : You can become invisible and walk through blocks when in the phantom state but will receive damage from the sun.

: You can become invisible and walk through blocks when in the phantom state but will receive damage from the sun. Elytrian : You will possess Elytra naturally and deal double damage when in the air, but you can wear light armor. You will also take more falling damage.

: You will possess Elytra naturally and deal double damage when in the air, but you can wear light armor. You will also take more falling damage. Blazeborn : You will be immune to lava, fire, poison, and hunger status and will deal more damage while burning in fire, but you will take damage from water and spawn in the Nether after death.

: You will be immune to lava, fire, poison, and hunger status and will deal more damage while burning in fire, but you will take damage from water and spawn in the Nether after death. Avian : You will have permanent slow-falling ability and faster movements, but you cannot eat meat and needs to sleep at high altitudes.

: You will have permanent slow-falling ability and faster movements, but you cannot eat meat and needs to sleep at high altitudes. Arachnid : You will have the ability to climb and stop enemies with cobwebs, but you can only eat meat and will have 3 hearts less life.

: You will have the ability to climb and stop enemies with cobwebs, but you can only eat meat and will have 3 hearts less life. Shulk : You will have 9 additional inventory slots that don't drop upon death, along with natural protection, but cannot use shields and exhausts quicker.

: You will have 9 additional inventory slots that don't drop upon death, along with natural protection, but cannot use shields and exhausts quicker. Feline: You will not take fall damage, can jump higher while sprinting, and can scare away creepers, but you will have 1 less heart.

2) Iron's Spells 'n Spellbooks mod

The Iron's Spells 'n Spellbooks mod in Minecraft is all about magic and is inspired by classic RPG games. It aims to introduce classic spellcasting fantasy to the game, where you can gain power by fighting dangerous wizards, raiding structures, exploring dungeons, collecting resources, and finding powerful magical items.

As you explore your surroundings, you will come across ancient manuscripts with magical incantations, much like enchanted books. These will allow you to cast magic spells without depleting your magical energy or triggering a cooldown. You may also have to go on quests to obtain spellbooks that will be more capable of holding potent spells.

3) Terralith mod

Minecraft 1.20 brought significant changes to the world's generation. Terralith mod takes those modifications and elevates them to a higher level. This modification is a successor to the original Terralith mod, but it underwent a complete rewrite to deliver a fresh and unique gaming experience.

Terralith expands the range of biomes by introducing nearly 100 entirely new ones while enhancing and refreshing almost every biome in the vanilla game. Moreover, it introduces massive terrain variations, such as canyons, fragmented biomes, floating islands, deep ocean trenches, and many more.

It offers numerous realistic biomes like Yellowstone, Shield, and Highlands while providing fantastic locations such as Skylands, Moonlight Grove, and enigmatic Mirage Isles.

4) Better End mod

You probably may have wanted the end of Minecraft to be a bit more colorful or a bit more lively, and well, this mod will completely enhance the visuals of the End dimension. The Better End mod will introduce fresh environments where each biome possesses a distinct ambiance, resources, and creatures. The celestial view is adorned with unique purple nebulas and stars, creating a captivating sky.

To enrich exploration, every biome offers exclusive music, sounds, and effects, making them vibrant and tempting. There are unique structures for the Central Island, and the new generator ensures diverse island shapes and terrains, varying in height. Within these islands, one can discover caves teeming with rare resources.

There are more than 24 biomes, 6 new mobs, and new blocks, including 7 types of stone, new food items, tools, armor, weapons, and many other things. Go ahead and try this mod in your Minecraft world.

5) Bountiful mod

RPG mods should have a feature of collecting bounties by doing some tasks. Bountiful mod allows this feature in Minecraft, where one can come across bounty boards that generate tasks and requests within their vicinity. These tasks typically involve retrieving specific items or eliminating designated adversaries, all in exchange for the rewards promised by the bounty. Upon successfully completing a given task, one needs to return to the bounty boards and interact with them to claim their well-deserved rewards.

Additionally, a distinct item known as a Decree exists within this realm that plays a crucial role in determining the types of bounties that appear on a particular bounty board. Similar to other items, bounties themselves can possess varying levels of rarity. Some bounty rewards are scarcer than others, and bounties with higher rarity hold a greater likelihood of yielding these more elusive rewards.

6) Waystones mod

The Waystones mod introduces special blocks called "Waystones" that players can activate and return later. Craftable Waystones are available for Survival Mode, allowing players to create their own means of teleportation. They can activate a Waystone using a Warp Scroll, a rechargeable Warp Stone, or an already activated Waystone to move between locations.

This mod serves as an alternative using commands like /warp and /home, making it useful for Survival Mode, Adventure Maps, and Multiplayer Servers. Players can make Waystones accessible to everyone or limit their availability. Additionally, a customization inventory button can be set up to enable teleportation without requiring additional items.

For Multiplayer Servers and Adventure Maps, global Waystones can be established, providing a consistent teleportation system for all players. Moreover, random Waystones can be generated throughout the world, creating new teleportation points.

7) When Dungeons Arise mod

This mod offers an expansive dungeon generator that gathers a multitude of dungeons and randomly generates them within your worlds. Its goal is to provide exciting adventures and challenges that deviate from the standard vanilla structures of Minecraft.

However, enter these dungeons cautiously and remember to land safely after raiding a hostile airship. They are populated with enemies who will try to hinder your progress. You may also encounter hostile structures, such as windmills or houses, that will be relatively easy to conquer.

The generator creates randomized temples, palaces, fortresses, and cities, each featuring distinct rooms and passages. On top of that, the sky holds its enigmatic secrets, with mysterious planes and airships meandering aimlessly, containing valuable materials.

8) Occultism mod

The Occultism mod revolves around the practice of entrapping spirits or demons and compelling them to do your tasks. These tasks can include imbuing an inanimate object with vitality for multiple uses, summoning a temporary vessel to fulfill specific duties, or engaging a summoned entity in combat to safeguard valuable possessions.

Unveil concealed extradimensional groves within plain sight by attaining the gift of heightened perception known as the "Third Eye" and ultimately summon your first spirit.

After installing the mod in your Minecraft world, you need to break grass until you drop Demon's Dream Seeds, much like you would obtain wheat seeds in the original Minecraft. Craft the seeds with a book to obtain the Dictionary of Spirits, then follow the instructions from the Dictionary.

9) Corail Tombstone mod

Corail Tombstone mod enhances the experience of death in the Minecraft game by offering you a wide range of customizable options. It incorporates numerous features that encourage players to explore the game world.

It also introduces a unique system called the Knowledge of Death, which includes a magical aspect tied to enchanted items. These items are linked to the souls trapped within Decorative Graves, yearning for liberation from their eternal imprisonment. A user-friendly in-game interface allows players to configure their preferences, access an information compendium, and select perks.

The mod also includes several commands that pertain to death and dimensional teleportation. Notable, it functions seamlessly when used with dedicated servers.

10) Better Combat mod

This mod features lots of fancy attack combinations, which will change the same old swinging that you have been doing in Minecraft in the past. The attack animations in the vanilla Minecraft are more or less the same kind of swinging animation with slight performance differences. However, when you install this mod, it will put special animations on all your weapons.

The best thing about this is that you can also add another weapon mod. The new set of weapons will be compatible with all the unique animations from the Better Combat mod.

Some weapons will have a sequence of different attacks. You can dual-wield any set of one-handed weapons. You can now swing your weapon, and it will hit anything that is in the way. Hence, you will not have to do any sort of pixel hunting or mining.

