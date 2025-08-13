5 best tips to start a forever Minecraft world

In Minecraft, players can create as many worlds as they like. In every world a player creates, the initial challenge is completely different because every world's terrain generation is unique. However, there is a popular trend of a forever world in the game's community as well, which essentially means a player creates one world in which they spend most of their time and keep progressing without leaving it.

To start a successful forever world in Minecraft, there are a few things to remember.

5 tips for starting a forever world in Minecraft

1) Find a suitable seed and spawn

Players must first find a suitable seed to start with (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

First, always try to find a suitable seed before starting a forever world. This is because the place where it spawns first should ideally have all the resources needed to survive properly.

If you find a great seed with easy access to most resources and a great place to build a base, you will save a lot of time and quickly start progressing.

2) Aim to make the main base close to the world spawn

Always try to build a base near the world spawn (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When you find a great seed to start your forever world, build a base in the world spawn area itself. This is because if you die without a proper respawn anchor, like a bed, you will directly spawn in their base itself, since it is built around the world spawn area. This will eliminate the fear of not having a proper respawn anchor, especially when you accidentally die while exploring the world.

3) Build necessary farms

Building important farms is very important (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Soon after settling in a location, start building some basic but important farms in their forever world. This is because some of these farms will offer resources that players will frequently need. To avoid searching for them again and again, create farms. Some of the best farms to make are lava, sugarcane, iron, bamboo, and crop farms.

4) Create a sorting and storage system

Create a sorting system to avoid manual organization (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Soring items and blocks can be tedious in Minecraft, especially in a forever world where players gather thousands of resources. So, make an extensive sorting and storage system.

The system can either be completely made of redstone contraptions or can be created using loads of copper golems. However, avoid manually sorting out your entire inventory and storage systems, as that can take a long time.

5) Quickly acquire a saddle and a horse for travel

Players must quickly acquire a horse to travel faster and explore new biomes and structures (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After getting the perfect seed and setting up a forever base, quickly try to find a horse, craft a saddle, and tame it to explore more areas in Minecraft. Traveling with a horse is one of the best ways to explore the Overworld, especially early in the game. Players will not lose their hunger and can survive even on limited food resources.

Furthermore, they can quickly explore new biomes and structures and gather resources to progress in their forever world.

