4 best uses for breeze rods in Minecraft

Minecraft is finally getting a new weapon after years and, while it took Mojang Studios time, it was worth the effort. The mace is the most powerful weapon in the game, and while it can take away all the attention, there’s one gem that players should pay more attention to: the breeze rod.

The breeze rod is an item that will be coming to Minecraft with the Tricky Trials update, along with other interesting items such as the wind charge, the Breeze, the vault, and the trial key. But what makes the breeze rod so interesting is its uses. So without further ado, let's explore the four uses of breeze rods in Minecraft.

4 best uses of Breeze rods in Minecraft

4 uses of the breeze rod in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

The breeze rod has four different uses and all of them are very useful. Let’s start with the most basic use of the breeze rod: the wind charge.

1) Wind charge

The wind charge is a stackable item that players can use as a projectile. It causes a small amount of damage and it can also be used to propel the player upwards. It can be crafted using just one breeze rod by placing it in the middle of the crafting grid.

2) Flow armor trims smithing template

Armor trims are a great way of giving the armor a unique look to help it stand out from the crowd. The breeze rod can be used with the diamond armor trim to make the flow armor trim smithing template.

To craft this smithing template, players must put the breeze rod in the middle of the crafting grid, the flow armor trim above it, and place seven diamonds around it to make the template.

3) Potion of wind charging

This is an interesting potion that can be made using the awkward potion and the breeze rod in the brewing stand. When a mob that is affected by this potion dies, it generates a wind burst around it like the wind charge does.

4) The mace

The most important use of the breeze rod will be to make a powerful new weapon, the mace. This weapon can be crafted using the breeze rod, which works as the handle, and the heavy core block, which can be found in the vault. The vault can be opened using the trial key.

The mace is an interesting weapon as players must use it creatively to harness its full potential. Its attack power increases when it is used from height. The higher the attack is from, the stronger the impact.

The breeze rod will be coming to the game with the Minecraft 1.21 update on June 13, 2024.

