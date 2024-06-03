Bogged vs breeze in Minecraft: Which new Minecraft 1.21 mob is stronger and more challenging?

Minecraft is getting two new hostile mobs that are going to make the combat aspect of the game more fun. The game is getting a new skeleton variant called the ‘bogged’ and a new mini-boss called the blaze that can be found in the trial chambers. So a question that naturally pops up is which among the two is the stronger and more challenging hostile mob?

While the two mobs are quite different, there are some ways we can compare the two of them. Both of them will require players to come up with interesting strategies to effectively beat them. The breeze is a miniboss and it seems that it would be more difficult to defeat than the bogged.

However, a closer look reveals that the bogged and the breeze are both challenging in their way. So let’s get into the comparison and find out which mob will require players to get to their A-game.

The breeze vs bogged in Minecraft: Which is more challenging?

The trial chambers will have both the mobs (Image via Mojang Studios)

To understand which of the two is more challenging, we can look at the basic stats of both the breeze and the bogged to get an idea. The health point of a mob shows how many hits the mob will take before dying. So health is a relevant factor here.

Health points

The breeze is a new hostile mob (Image via Mojang Studios)

The bogged in Minecraft has a health point of 16 or 8 full hearts. The breeze has 30 health points or 15 full hearts, implying that the breeze will take more hits to die than the bogged. This was expected as the breeze is a miniboss while the bogged is just a normal hostile mob.

So, the breeze wins in the health points section. It will be more challenging as it can sustain more damage. Players will have to be careful while fighting this mob and strategize accordingly.

Attack power

The bogged in Minecraft uses poison arrows to attack (Image via Mojang Studios)

For round two, let’s compare the attack power. The bogged uses poisoned arrows to attack, while the breeze uses wind charge. This is the surprising part; the bogged mob’s attack power is 4 health points or 2 full hearts. The breeze mob’s attack power is 1 health point or just half a heart.

This means that when it comes to attack, the breeze is weaker than the bogged. This was expected as the bogged uses poisoned arrows to attack. Thus, this round goes to the bogged.

The winner

The breeze in Minecraft is more challenging than the bogged (Image via Mojang Studios)

While the breeze has more health points, the bogged has more attack power. So, which of the two is more challenging? The answer is the breeze. The breeze is more challenging to beat than the bogged. Here is the reason for it.

The breeze is much more agile than the bogged. It can move fast, which means attacking it is more challenging. The bogged moves slowly, which means that it can be easily attacked. But that’s not all.

The breeze can deflect all projectile attacks. This means that players cannot attack this mob with arrows. They need to get close to the breeze and then attack it using melee weapons. This alone makes beating the breeze a more challenging task. Both the mobs will be coming to the game with the Minecraft 1.21 update.

