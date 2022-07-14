BSL vs Sildurs Shaders: Which one is better for Minecraft 1.19 update?

Even after a massive update, Minecraft is neither perfect nor complete. It will continue to be updated in the future with versions 1.20, 1.21, 1.22, and so on. The game might never be fully complete as Mojang will probably continue updating endlessly.

Even if that's the case, it will probably continue to look the same as it does now — which is very similar to how it looked when it debuted in 2009.

Mojang designed the game and has kept it this way because they wanted to make a game that didn't rely on graphics or looking realistic. Minecraft is different from other modern games in that sense, as the community doesn't care much about graphics.

However, for those who are bored of the vanilla look, shaders exist to improve the title's visual appearance. BSL Shaders and Sildurs Shaders are two of the most popular names out there, but which one is better?

Is BSL better than Sildurs Shaders in Minecraft 1.19?

Ultimately, it comes down to preference and whether or not Sildurs is better than BSL. Since these are shaders and not textures, they don't change the appearance of the blocks themselves, but instead make alterations to the way light hits them, fog appearance, bloomo effect and more of such things.

The former was recently updated to version 1.19, so it works well with the latest version of Minecraft. Sildurs is pretty good, too, but it appears that BSL is the better choice right now.

Ultimately, it looks a little better. It provides variety in shading and ultimately makes the game look modern and updated.

With the changes in volumetric lighting, bloom effect and much more, most players would agree that this pack is the way to go. It doesn't change the game's vanilla textures, but incorporates alterations that significantly improve the visual experience.

BSL, since it's a little bit better, it gets used more often. Here's how to download this shader pack, if that is the preferred choice:

Ensure the version that is being downloaded matches. Download and install the OptiFine mod. Check out the BSL Shaders website.

Gamers will find the download files for BSL Shaders on its website. Its most recent update may be listed as having occurred in May 2022, but it is for 1.19 thanks to pre-releases, snapshots and betas.

Here's how to install the other shaders, though:

Open Minecraft and choose the correct profile. Download and then run the Optifine jar file in Java Edition. Open Minecraft launcher and choose the newly created Optifine profile. Launch. Head to Options, Video Settings, Shaders and click "Shaders folders." Download the desired packs and put them into the newly opened window. Choose the pack from the list in the game. Play.

If the mod is not installed, then this method will work:

Download and run the Iris jar file in Java. In the installer, select "Iris and Sodium," choose the version and make sure "Install as fabric mod" is NOT selected. Install Open the launcher and select the newly created profile. Go to Options, Video Settings, and "Shader Packs" and click "Open Shader Pack folder." Download the packs and drag them to the window. Select the pack. Play.

Sildurs Shaders can be found on the Sildurs website. Both this and BSL are excellent choices and will continue to be so in version 1.19, 1.20 and so forth.

