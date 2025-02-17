  • home icon
C418 steps up to help YouTubers after Warner Bros copyrights videos with Minecraft Music

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Feb 17, 2025 19:10 GMT
C418 Minecraft movie controversy
C418 addresses and helps out creators amidst recent controversy regarding copyright strikes (Image via Instagram/c418| Warner Bros.)

A few Minecraft content creators were recently flagged for using C418's music in their YouTube videos. The German composer is known for his mesmerizing soundtracks, which have become popular for their no-copyright status. However, content creators have been complaining of strikes on their old and new videos.

In response, C418 has stepped in to help YouTubers combat this issue and remove the unexpected strikes on their videos. Here's all you need to know.

C418 lends help to YouTubers after Warner Bros copyrights videos with Minecraft Music

Amid the controversy, legendary creator C418 posted a message on social media platform X. In his post, he acknowledged the issue regarding the copy strike and demonetization, urging creators to respond and fill up the attached Google form.

In the form, creators can attach a link to the copyright strike and give additional details that would help the team at Warner Bros resolve the issue. Many creators and YouTubers have complained about this issue, raising their voices against the sudden false flag on both new and old videos. Major Minecraft creators such as Mumbo Jumbo have also been affected by this sudden move.

The copyright strike on the music comes right after the incident where content creators raised their voices after Warner removed and struck all reaction videos surrounding A Minecraft Movie. This led to major controversy on social media platforms, with creators and viewers alike protesting this act.

Mojang is known to have a large and active community of millions of players — it seems rather counterproductive for the media house to attack the very fandom that looks forward to its release.

It is heartwarming to see C418 step up and help the creators who have used his legendary tracks such as Aria Math, Mice on Venus, Sweden, and more. Music discs and ambient tracks are some of the most popular aspects of the game, so it comes as no surprise that this recent series of copyright strikes has drawn the ire of the community.

