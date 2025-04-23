Common mistakes beginners make while enchanting in Minecraft and how to avoid them

Enchanting is an activity in Minecraft through which players can apply various power-ups to their tools, weapons, and armor. These enchantments strengthen the gear and help players survive and progress with ease. That said, there are strong chances that some new players might get confused about how enchanting works in the game.

Ad

Hence, here are some of the enchanting mistakes that beginners can make and a way to avoid them in Minecraft.

Note: This article does not tackle all the issues new players might encounter while enchanting.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Types of mistakes Minecraft beginners might make while enchanting and how to tackle them

Enchanting with a low-level enchanting table

An enchanting table must be surrounded by bookshelves to increase its level (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When beginners start their first Minecraft journey, they will not have a clear idea of what enchanting is in the first place. This is because the game does not tell players when or how they can enchant their gear.

Ad

Trending

Hence, when players find that they can make an enchanting table after getting obsidian and diamonds, they create one and start enchanting their swords, armor, and tools on it immediately.

However, there are strong chances that their enchanting table will only show one level of enchantments, as shown in the picture above. This is because beginners have not placed bookshelves around the enchanting table. Bookshelves are essentially knowledge banks that increase an enchanting table's level.

Ad

Place bookshelves around the enchanting table to get the best enchantments from it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

To get the best enchantments from an enchanting table, players must place 15 blocks of bookshelves around the table. The bookshelves must be placed one block away from the table, as shown in the picture above.

Ad

After this, beginners will start getting better enchantments from the enchanting table. However, they will also need three lapis lazuli for each enchantment, and they will need at least a 30 XP level to get the highest enchantments.

Not prioritizing types of enchantments

Players must always prioritize which enchantment they want to apply first to a gear (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The next mistake some new players might make is not prioritizing which enchantment they should apply to their gear first. Some enchantments are more important than others and can prove very useful in dire situations. Hence, they must be applied to a gear first.

Ad

For example, enchantments like mending, infinity, power, sharpness, and protection are some of the most important enchantments players should focus on. Mending can make a gear invincible, infinity can allow a bow to shoot infinite arrows, sharpness increases the attack damage of a sword, power increases the damage of bows, and protection increases an armor's strength.

Prioritizing the right enchantments is important since the anvil will ask for more enchanting costs as players add more enchantments to a gear. If they try to add an important enchantment after already applying other, less useful ones, they will have to pay a lot of enchantment cost to get it on their gear.

Ad

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!