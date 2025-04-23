Common mistakes beginners make while enchanting in Minecraft and how to avoid them

Enchanting is an activity in Minecraft through which players can apply various power-ups to their tools, weapons, and armor. These enchantments strengthen the gear and help players survive and progress with ease. That said, there are strong chances that some new players might get confused about how enchanting works in the game.
Hence, here are some of the enchanting mistakes that beginners can make and a way to avoid them in Minecraft.
Note: This article does not tackle all the issues new players might encounter while enchanting.
Types of mistakes Minecraft beginners might make while enchanting and how to tackle them
Enchanting with a low-level enchanting table
When beginners start their first Minecraft journey, they will not have a clear idea of what enchanting is in the first place. This is because the game does not tell players when or how they can enchant their gear.
Hence, when players find that they can make an enchanting table after getting obsidian and diamonds, they create one and start enchanting their swords, armor, and tools on it immediately.
However, there are strong chances that their enchanting table will only show one level of enchantments, as shown in the picture above. This is because beginners have not placed bookshelves around the enchanting table. Bookshelves are essentially knowledge banks that increase an enchanting table's level.
To get the best enchantments from an enchanting table, players must place 15 blocks of bookshelves around the table. The bookshelves must be placed one block away from the table, as shown in the picture above.
After this, beginners will start getting better enchantments from the enchanting table. However, they will also need three lapis lazuli for each enchantment, and they will need at least a 30 XP level to get the highest enchantments.
Not prioritizing types of enchantments
The next mistake some new players might make is not prioritizing which enchantment they should apply to their gear first. Some enchantments are more important than others and can prove very useful in dire situations. Hence, they must be applied to a gear first.
For example, enchantments like mending, infinity, power, sharpness, and protection are some of the most important enchantments players should focus on. Mending can make a gear invincible, infinity can allow a bow to shoot infinite arrows, sharpness increases the attack damage of a sword, power increases the damage of bows, and protection increases an armor's strength.
Prioritizing the right enchantments is important since the anvil will ask for more enchanting costs as players add more enchantments to a gear. If they try to add an important enchantment after already applying other, less useful ones, they will have to pay a lot of enchantment cost to get it on their gear.
