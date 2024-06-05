Copper bulb vs redstone lamp: Which light source is better in Minecraft?

The Minecraft 1.21 update comes paired with features for all kinds of activities. It introduces a new structure for exploration, new weapons and mobs for fun combat, and new copper items for builders. One of the unique copper additions is the copper bulb, a type of redstone block that glows when powered. The release of this item has led the community to compare it to the redstone lamp, as they are both powered by redstone and emit light upon being activated.

Therefore, to solve this confusion, in this article, we are going to compare the new copper bulb to the redstone lamp in Minecraft. Since they both have their pros and cons, the details below will help you make an informed decision.

Detailed comparison between copper bulb and redstone lamp in Minecraft

A copper bulb (left) and a redstone lamp (right) (Image via Mojang)

Bulbs and lamps are two different things in reality; a lamp is a setup utilizing a bulb, a reflector, and a cage to produce the most amount of light. However, in Minecraft, copper bulbs and redstone lamps are both blocks that function when powered using redstone.

However, the main difference lies not only in the name but also in how they are powered on. The redstone lamp will turn on when activated using redstone signals. It requires continuous power to stay lit and will turn off when the connection is cut off.

The copper bulb, on the other hand, is a block that toggles on upon receiving a redstone pulse and does not require consistent power.

Due to this difference, the two blocks cannot be used interchangeably in the same redstone contraption to produce identical results. For those considering replacing their redstone lamps with copper bulbs in existing contraptions, this is where the comparison ends. However, interested readers can continue to learn more about their unique features and uses.

Light levels

Both blocks have the same light levels, with a catch (Image via Mojang)

Block light levels, as the name suggests, are a technical term used to measure how much light is emitted from a block in Minecraft, measured in numbers.

The redstone lamp is one of the brightest blocks in the game, emitting a light level of 15. However, a direct comparison to copper bulbs is more complicated, as the latter emits light based on its oxidation levels. With four oxidation levels, there are four corresponding light levels, which decrease as the block oxidizes further.

Four levels of oxidation (Image via Mojang)

A normal copper bulb emits the same 15 levels of light as a redstone lamp. The next oxidation level, exposed, emits 12 light levels. Weathered emits eight, and a fully oxidized block gives out only four levels of light.

The decrease in light levels with each oxidation phase is disappointing for many players. However, they have the option to prevent further or any oxidation by waxing the block at their preferred stage using honeycombs.

Players can wax a copper item in their inventory by placing it with a honeycomb in the crafting grid, or simply right-click on the placed block with the honeycomb equipped.

Crafting and natural generation

Crafting recipes for the two light blocks (Image via Mojang)

Both Minecraft blocks are craftable, and the ingredients for each require players to visit the Nether dimension. The copper bulb is slightly harder to craft because of the necessity of a blaze rod and more items in total.

To craft a copper bulb, players will need three blocks of copper of the same oxidation level, a redstone dust, and a blaze rod.

In contrast, a redstone lamp only requires two different items: four redstone dust and a glowstone.

Upon successfully crafting, the main difference lies in the quantity produced. With the items listed above, players will get four copper bulbs but only one redstone lamp.

Verdict

Redstone lamp and copper blocks (Image via Mojang)

The copper bulb is a new addition that looks great but needs to be waxed to maintain high light levels and will activate when powered once. Redstone lamps, on the other hand, are more suited to wooden structures and builds but require a constant redstone signal, such as a redstone block.

Ultimately, with the same light levels, the main highlights and drawbacks of the two blocks come down to these differences. Choosing between a copper bulb and a redstone lamp depends on the player's specific needs and preferences in Minecraft.

