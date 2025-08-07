Copper vs regular lanterns in Minecraft: What's the difference?

Minecraft will soon release a new copper lantern with an upcoming game drop. This lantern was recently released in Java snapshot and Bedrock beta and preview versions. Years after adding the regular lantern, the studio is finally introducing another. Both are quite similar, but there are some key differences.

Ad

Here are all the differences between the two lanterns in Minecraft.

Differences between Minecraft copper and regular lanterns

Crafting recipe

Crafting recipe of both regular and copper lanterns (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

When it comes to crafting recipes, both lanterns are unique. Most players must know the regular lantern is crafted using eight iron nuggets and one torch. The torch is made up of one coal and a stick.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, the new copper lantern is made up of eight copper nuggets and one copper torch. Copper nuggets are new items that will be added to Minecraft with the fall game drop. Copper torch is another new light-emitting block that will be added to the game with the drop, and it can be crafted using one copper nugget, one coal, and one stick.

Appearance and use

The light level of both regular and copper lanterns is the same (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Both regular and copper lanterns look vastly different from one another, despite having the same 3D model. The regular lantern has a dark blue exterior with orange and yellow textures on the inside, depicting the light source.

Ad

The copper lantern has an orange exterior when it is freshly crafted, and has different shades of green on the inside, depicting the light source. Since it is made up of a copper torch, it shows a green light texture. Since the lantern itself is made up of copper nuggets, it is subject to all four stages of oxidation, which means it can turn green as time goes by. The oxidation can be scraped off by an axe and waxed at any stage as well.

Ad

When it comes to its use, both can become great light sources for any build, cave, tunnel, etc. Both are much better in looks than torches and emit 15 light levels from where they are placed or hung. In terms of actual use as a light source, both are identical to one another.

Check out our latest articles in Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!