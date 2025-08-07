Copper vs regular lanterns in Minecraft: What's the difference?

Minecraft will soon release a new copper lantern with an upcoming game drop. This lantern was recently released in Java snapshot and Bedrock beta and preview versions. Years after adding the regular lantern, the studio is finally introducing another. Both are quite similar, but there are some key differences.
Here are all the differences between the two lanterns in Minecraft.
Differences between Minecraft copper and regular lanterns
Crafting recipe
When it comes to crafting recipes, both lanterns are unique. Most players must know the regular lantern is crafted using eight iron nuggets and one torch. The torch is made up of one coal and a stick.
On the other hand, the new copper lantern is made up of eight copper nuggets and one copper torch. Copper nuggets are new items that will be added to Minecraft with the fall game drop. Copper torch is another new light-emitting block that will be added to the game with the drop, and it can be crafted using one copper nugget, one coal, and one stick.
Appearance and use
Both regular and copper lanterns look vastly different from one another, despite having the same 3D model. The regular lantern has a dark blue exterior with orange and yellow textures on the inside, depicting the light source.
The copper lantern has an orange exterior when it is freshly crafted, and has different shades of green on the inside, depicting the light source. Since it is made up of a copper torch, it shows a green light texture. Since the lantern itself is made up of copper nuggets, it is subject to all four stages of oxidation, which means it can turn green as time goes by. The oxidation can be scraped off by an axe and waxed at any stage as well.
When it comes to its use, both can become great light sources for any build, cave, tunnel, etc. Both are much better in looks than torches and emit 15 light levels from where they are placed or hung. In terms of actual use as a light source, both are identical to one another.
