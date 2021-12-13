“Dream lost on purpose”: BadBoyHalo gives a funny take on Minecraft Championship 19 scoreboard

Earlier today, popular Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer Darryl “BadBoyHalo” Noveschosch posted a tweet in which he joked about how Clay "Dream" purposely lost Minecraft Championship 19 (MCC 19) because he wanted to be next to George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson in the points table.

The Minecraft Championships, or MCC, are a set of invite-only competitive Minecraft tournaments held every month and are eagerly anticipated by fans and Minecraft content creators alike. The championships are organized by Noxcrew, a group of Minecraft creators and storytellers.

The Minecraft Championship event consists of 10 teams of four players each, who compete for the title of MCC champions by participating in eight Minecraft-based minigames. The teams are chosen by the organizers.

Minecraft streamer BadBoyHalo reacts to Dream's loss at MCC 19

BadBoyHalo @BadBoyHalo Pretty sure Dream lost on purpose so he could hang out next to George on the scoreboard Pretty sure Dream lost on purpose so he could hang out next to George on the scoreboard https://t.co/mFE26y2fQ4

Along with the tweet, BadBoyHalo also inserted a picture of Dream and GeorgeNotFound's names in the final standings for the 19th version of the Minecraft Championship. The scores of the two content creators were shown as well, with Dream coming in at the 7th position with 2640 points, and George coming in with just 50 points short of his score, at 2590 points.

Twitch streamer Velvetiscake commented on the tweet, expressing his shock and awe at noticing the point difference between Dream and George. It turns out, however, that BadBoyHalo had already predicted VelvetIsCake's comment on the picture.

BadBoyHalo @BadBoyHalo I figured I would post this before @VelvetIsCake got around to it I figured I would post this before @VelvetIsCake got around to it

Velvet @VelvetIsCake @BadBoyHalo Omg :o can’t believe Dream barely topped him by that much! 😳 @BadBoyHalo Omg :o can’t believe Dream barely topped him by that much! 😳

VelvetIsCake continued to poke fun at BadBoyHalo, replying with another tweet.

Velvet @VelvetIsCake @BadBoyHalo shouldn’t u be kissing Skeppy right now or something @BadBoyHalo shouldn’t u be kissing Skeppy right now or something

Both George and Dream were on different teams for the Minecraft Championship 19 event. George was on Team Red Reindeer for the duration of the tournament, which included himself and three other content creators, including Krinios, Eret, and Punz.

On the other hand, Dream was a part of Team Emerald Elves, which included popular Minecraft streamers and YouTubers Ranboo, Tubbo, and Slimecicle.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_



@Krinios @GeorgeNotFound @Punztw @Eret



Watch them in MCC on Saturday December 11th at 8pm GMT! 👑 Announcing team Red Reindeer 👑Watch them in MCC on Saturday December 11th at 8pm GMT! 👑 Announcing team Red Reindeer 👑@Krinios @GeorgeNotFound @Punztw @EretWatch them in MCC on Saturday December 11th at 8pm GMT! https://t.co/9JzaNLNtRS

MC Championship @MCChampionship_



@Dream @TubboLive @Ranboosaysstuff @Slimecicle



Watch them in MCC on Saturday December 11th at 8pm GMT! 👑 Announcing team Emerald Elves 👑Watch them in MCC on Saturday December 11th at 8pm GMT! 👑 Announcing team Emerald Elves 👑@Dream @TubboLive @Ranboosaysstuff @SlimecicleWatch them in MCC on Saturday December 11th at 8pm GMT! https://t.co/IJkkAZfSR8

The tweet was significant as Dream and George are known to be close friends. Both streamers are two of the three core members of the Dream team, a trio of content creators which includes Dream, George, and Nick "Sapnap". While Dream and Sapnap are roommates, George has recently undertaken a trip to the US to meet them.

Who won Minecraft Championship 19?

Technoblade @Technothepig @MCChampionship_ @Ph1LzA @Sneegsnag @tommyinnit



also SAPNAP GOAT ARC CONTINUES LETS GOOO @sapnap I can’t believe Phil is young again. I’m getting transferred to an assisted nursing facility to balance this outalso SAPNAP GOAT ARC CONTINUES LETS GOOO @MCChampionship_ @Ph1LzA @Sneegsnag @tommyinnit @sapnap I can’t believe Phil is young again. I’m getting transferred to an assisted nursing facility to balance this outalso SAPNAP GOAT ARC CONTINUES LETS GOOO

BadBoyHalo @BadBoyHalo @MCChampionship_ @Ph1LzA @Sneegsnag @tommyinnit @sapnap LETS GOOOO SAPNAP IS A FLIPPING LEGEND!!! CONGRATS TOMMY PH1LZA SAPNAP AND SNEEG!!! YOU ALL DID ABSOLUTELY AMAZING! @MCChampionship_ @Ph1LzA @Sneegsnag @tommyinnit @sapnap LETS GOOOO SAPNAP IS A FLIPPING LEGEND!!! CONGRATS TOMMY PH1LZA SAPNAP AND SNEEG!!! YOU ALL DID ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!

Crybaby @LizzyMinecraft @MCChampionship_ @Ph1LzA @Sneegsnag @tommyinnit @sapnap I'm honestly so happy like literally screamed I haven't watched MCC for a while and decided to watch today because I was like "nah I want Tommy to win today" AND HE DID IM LIKE AHFVWJFVIEBSUSBRJDHS @MCChampionship_ @Ph1LzA @Sneegsnag @tommyinnit @sapnap I'm honestly so happy like literally screamed I haven't watched MCC for a while and decided to watch today because I was like "nah I want Tommy to win today" AND HE DID IM LIKE AHFVWJFVIEBSUSBRJDHS

At the end of the day, Team Teal Turkeys emerged as the winners of the 19th edition of the Minecraft Championships, and were congratulated by many people on Twitter. The winning team included influential Minecraft content creators like Sapnap, Phillip "Ph1LzA" Watson, Brendan "Sneegsnag" Thro, and Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons. This resulted in Sapnap's fourth Minecraft Championship title win, as was pointed out on the official MC Championship Twitter account.

The Minecraft Championship is one of the most influential Minecraft events. Season 2 of the Championships will return next year.

Edited by R. Elahi