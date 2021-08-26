Create
Dream's competitor history in the Minecraft Championships

Dream has been a very successful long time competitor in the Minecraft Championships (Image via MCChampionships_ on Twitter)
Hannah (Tyler) Dahlberg
ANALYST
Modified Aug 26, 2021, 03:25 AM ET

Feature

Since making his debut in Minecraft Championships, Clay "Dream" has been a consistent participant in the Minecraft Championship 6. That is to be expected, given his prowess for the game.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are monthly tournaments held through the Noxcrew. These events feature ten teams comprising four players who compete in eight different minigames picked by the participants.

An official social media post has revealed the complete list of teams set to compete in the championship commencing next weekend, Minecraft Championship 16. Amidst the selected contenders was the faceless fan-favorite streamer, Dream.

A fan-favorite in the community, Dream has also been a routine presence in the MCC. The faceless streamer has been competing since the sixth tournament, winning three championships since his debut. So far, he has made quite a name for himself.

Dream's tournament history

Dream has participated in ten consecutive championships since his debut during Minecraft Championship 6.

He's been on a variety of teams over the course of his participation history. Often, he's placed on the pink team, but he's been assigned to the purple, lime, red, and green teams as well.

Dream is often not teamed with the same people all the time. However, there are bound to be some teammate similarities in his assigned teams.

Here is a full list of every team that the faceless streamer has been on since his debut:

Minecraft Championship 6

Team Lime Llamas

  • Dream
  • GeorgeNotFound
  • Mefs
  • TheEret

Minecraft Championship 7

Team Purple Pandas

  • Dream
  • GeorgeNotFound
  • Sapnap
  • Sylvee

Minecraft Championship 8

Team Pink Parrots

  • Dream
  • Technoblade
  • King Burren
  • Michaelmcchill

Minecraft Championship 9

Team Lime Llamas

  • Dream
  • Fundy
  • Tubbo
  • Sylvee

Minecraft Championship 10

Team Red Rabbits

  • Dream
  • GeorgeNotFound
  • Captain Puffy
  • SolidarityGaming

Minecraft Championship 11

Team Fuchsia Frankensteins

  • Dream
  • Karl Jacobs
  • GeorgeNotFound
  • Sapnap

Minecraft Championship 12

Team Pink Parrots

  • Dream
  • CaptainSparklez
  • Michaelmcchill
  • Spifey

Minecraft Championship 13

Team Pink Presents

  • Dream
  • Smajor1995
  • Shubble
  • CaptainSparklez

Minecraft Championship 14

Team Green Guardians

  • Dream
  • CaptainSparklez
  • Quackity
  • GeorgeNotFound

Minecraft Championship 15

Team Red Rabbits

  • Dream
  • Sapnap
  • Michaelmcchill
  • Quackity

Minecraft Championship 16

Team Pink Parrots

  • Dream
  • F1NN5TER
  • BadBoyHalo
  • Seapeekay

Dream's championship victories

Although the fan-favorite faceless streamer is renowned for being incredibly skilled at quick thinking and strategizing, he's put on equal ground when it comes to the Minecraft Championships. His teammates are all notable Minecraft players. That being said, he's won more than a couple of tournaments.

He's scored team victories in Minecraft Championships 8, 11, and 15. Minecraft Championship 11 also marked his first and only individual victory.

He is one of five participants to have at least three overall wins throughout the Minecraft Championships. While three victories may seem like a small number, in hindsight, it's a significant feat to have won monthly championships more than once. Especially given his rivals in the tournament.

Minecraft Championship 16 is set to commence in a few days on August 28th at 8:00 p.m. BST. Dream will be one of the participants this time as usual.

Edited by Srijan Sen
