Minecraft Championship 16: Schedule, previous champions, date and time for all regions and more

Minecraft Championship 16 is set to commence in less than two weeks, on 28 August 2021, at 8:00 PM BST.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are monthly tournaments held through the Noxcrew. These tournaments feature ten teams comprising four players each, competing in eight different minigames picked by the participants.

Minecraft Championship 15, the previous month's event, was an overwhelming success that left viewers all over the world anticipating the next tournament.

What is the schedule for Minecraft Championship 16?

Minecraft Championship 16 will start at 8:00 PM BST on Saturday, 28 August 2021.

The championships go on for about two and a half hours with a brief intermission. The break will take place shortly after the fourth minigame has concluded.

The Minecraft Championships follow a very simple game schedule. The ten teams will re-group and get into their designated voice chats at the start of the tournament. The main attraction, the eight consecutive minigames, will take place soon after.

The minigames are selected in an entirely random order. As the championships progress, increasing coin multipliers are added to the minigames, making those played towards the end of the tournament crucial to a team's chance of winning.

The eight minigame choices are: "Sky Battle," "Battle Box," "TGTTOSAWAF," "Parkour Tag," "Survival Games," "Build Mart," "Ace Race" and "Hole In The Wall."

A ninth minigame was implemented into Minecraft Championship 15, but it is unknown if this minigame will make a return to Minecraft Championship 16. The minigame is titled, "Sands Of Time."

When does Minecraft Championship 16 take place in different timezones?

Minecraft Championship 16 will be live-streamed on Saturday, 28 August 2021. The tournament will start at 8:00 PM BST. For other timezones, this would be: 12:00 PM PST, 3:00 PM EST and 2:00 PM CST.

It's recommended that viewers keep an eye on the specific streamer's perspective that they'd like to see on the day of Minecraft Championship 16. There will also be a general admin stream for viewers who don't want to follow any specific team's perspective. The link will be tweeted out on the day of the tournament on the official Minecraft Championship Twitter.

Who were the winners of the previous Minecraft Championship?

Minecraft Championship 15 concluded with an astounding comeback and victory from Team Red Rabbits. The winning team consisted of: Clay "Dream," Alex "Quackity," Nick "Sapnap" and Michael "Michaelmcchill" Fulton.

The tournament marked the first-ever win for Quackity, as well as a third victory for Dream.

Dream is the only member of the previously victorious team that will be returning for Minecraft Championship 16. He will be a competitor on Team Pink Parrots.

Team Pink Parrots consists of: Clay "Dream," Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch, Callum "Seapeekay" Knight, and Jude "F1NN5TER." Minecraft Championship 16 is the first tournament that the members of this team are playing together.

The other teams competing are:

Team Red Rabbits

TommyInnit

Wilbur Soot

Ph1LzA

Ranboo

Team Orange Ocelots

TapL

Punz

CaptainPuffy

Shubble

Team Yellow Yaks

CaptainSparklez

Ponk

Hbomb94

GeorgeNotFound

Team Lime Llamas

Quig

Krtzyy

Jack Manifold

Nihachu

Team Green Guardians

TheOrionSound

RTGame

Slyvee

Sapnap

Team Cyan Creepers

PearlescentMoon

PrestonPlayz

Spifey

PeteZahHutt

Team Aqua Axolotls

Antfrost

Tubbo

Fundy

5up

Team Blue Bats

Vixella

James Turner

DrGluon

KryticZeuz

Team Purple Pandas

Smajor

Grian

Smallishbeans

Fruitberries

