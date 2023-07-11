Easy Villagers mod for Minecraft: How to download, installation guide, and features

Villagers are a useful mob in Minecraft. They are passive mobs that peacefully live in their villages, work, socialize, and have a proper routine. When players find them, they will realize that some can be interacted with and possess different items to trade. Hence, trading with villagers is one of the best ways for players to various items.

Villagers could have everything from enchanted books to rare and valuable items that are difficult to find in the game. Hence, there is a strong segment of activities related to villagers, including creating villager trading halls and breeding areas. However, doing so is not simple since these mobs move around before leaving an area. Bringing them from one location to another is also tedious.

Thankfully, some mods can help players with such issues, including using villagers more effectively. In this article, we look at a mod called Easy Villagers.

Everything to know about the Easy Villagers mod for Minecraft

Easy Villagers mod and its features

As Minecrafters may know, shifting a villager from one place to another can be difficult. Usually, they need to be trapped in a boat, which has to be rowed from one point to another. This is among the main issues that this mod resolves.

It essentially allows the villagers to become an item that the player can pick up and store in the inventory. Players must crouch and right-click any villager to have them as an item, making transporting them extremely easy.

Furthermore, the Easy Villagers Minecraft mod adds special blocks inside which these mobs can be stored and employed with any job site block. Essentially, a tiny version of the villager and the job site block will be inside a special glass block.

When this block is interacted with, players will see a custom GUI that lets them manage the villager, the job site block, and the trading that can be done with that mob.

There is also a special glass block with a hopper that can automatically fill the trading slot with items that need to be traded and extract the new item out of it, essentially creating a villager trading farm.

Other special blocks allow players to create a crop farm, iron farm, and villager breeding area. All of these blocks have their own special GUIs that players can interact with and obtain all useful items from.

In conclusion, this mod makes interacting with villagers and their farms extremely easy in Minecraft.

How to download and install the Easy Villagers mod?

Easy Villagers mod for Minecraft can be downloaded from CurseForge website (Image via Sportskeeda)

To download and install this mod, players must first download and install the Forge API, which allows most mods to work in the sandbox title. This can be done by searching for the API on the web and downloading the compatible version from their official website.

Once Forge is installed, Minecrafters can search for the Easy Villagers mod and open the CurseForge website. They can download the compatible version that matches the game version they are currently running.

Once done, they will need to copy and paste the .jar mod file to this exact folder: 'C:\Users\{DeviceName}\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft\mods'.

Finally, players can open the official game launcher, run the Forge modded game version, and check whether the mod is active from the 'mods' tab in the main menu.

Poll : 0 votes