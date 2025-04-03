Enchanting in Minecraft: 4 tips you should follow

Enchanting is a process in Minecraft where you take an armor part, weapon, or tool, and apply some magical abilities to it, either through an enchanting table or from an enchanted book. It is one of the most popular activities in the game since it makes you a lot stronger, as long as you have the enchanted gear.

Ad

Minecraft's enchanting system is quite detailed. If you are a new player, you might not get the best out of every enchantment that you apply to your gear. Hence, here are a few tips that you should consider following while enchanting in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

List of 4 enchanting tips you should consider following in Minecraft

1) Always configure bookshelves for the highest enchanting table levels

Ad

Trending

Place 15 bookshelves around the enchanting table in a certain manner to get the highest enchantments. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

When you are using an enchanting table for the first time in Minecraft to get some decent enchantments, you should always remember to place some bookshelves around it. Those placed one block away from an enchanting table increase its level, allowing it to offer higher enchantment levels.

Ad

Ideally, you should place a total of 15 bookshelves around the enchanting table, leaving a one-block space. This will take an enchanting table to the maximum level, and you will receive enchantments of the highest order. Some options will also apply multiple of them onto a gear.

2) Break and place the lectern to keep reshuffling the librarian trades

You can break and replace lecterns to change which enchantment librarians are selling. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

After using an enchanting table, you must quickly move ahead and start getting enchantments from librarians. This is because these professional villagers can offer specific enchantments that you want, instead of random ones you receive from enchanting tables.

Ad

The trick that makes librarians much better enchantment merchants is the fact that what they offer can be reshuffled if you break their lectern and replace it. Once it's broken, they go back to being a regular villager. When they become a librarian once again, their trade list will show a different enchantment to buy.

You can repeat the process of breaking and placing a lectern till you get the exact enchantment you want from the librarian.

Ad

3) Always repair enchanted items on an anvil

Always repair enchanted gear on anvils. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Once you apply decent enchantments, you would want to hold onto that weapon, tool, or armor part. Hence, the best way to retain the gear and the enchantments on it is that you should always try to repair them on an anvil. This is an important block on which you can perform various enchantment-related activities.

Ad

Apart from applying enchantments to items, you can also repair enchanted items and retain the special abilities. As shown in the picture above, a bow with infinity enchantment is repaired using another regular bow, but the spell itself is retained.

4) Avoid Too Expensive! anvil error on important enchantments

Too Expensive! is a message on the anvil that can be extremely annoying (Image via Reddit/castanedak)

When you start applying loads of enchantments to a single item, you will hit the block's limit. At that point, the anvil will show the error message "Too Expensive!". This means that the level of enchantment you are trying to apply is too high, and the cost will be massive. Even if you have sufficient XP levels, you will still not be able to apply it.

Ad

Hence, the best practice is to prioritize what ent you need the most on a particular gear. This way, even if you hit the "Too Expensive!" error, you will not feel too bad about not having that enchantment on your gear.

Making a priority list for every tool, weapon, and armor part is quite important to avoid the "Too Expensive!" error.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!