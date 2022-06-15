End poem in Minecraft 1.19 update: Everything you need to know

Beating Minecraft is a huge achievement. Not only is it the only real objective in the game, but it's also an actual achievement. Locating the End is an achievement, as is defeating the Ender Dragon, which is the end of the game, for all intents and purposes.

Players can continue playing and are even encouraged to do so. End Cities, which have elytras, shulkers, and other rare, exclusive items, can't be visited until after the dragon is defeated and the game is "beaten." There's plenty to do after the end of the game.

When the title does end, and users leave the End and return to the overworld, the credits play. This is the truest sign of beating a game, which happens once crafters have finished exploring the End.

Alongside the credits, the end poem shows up on the screen. It's an exclusive experience for gamers who get that far.

End poem in version 1.19: Complete guide to end of Minecraft

When players have defeated the Ender Dragon, which is no small accomplishment, the portal back to the overworld activates. This is the only way to return without dying and losing all items.

When the portal opens, it doesn't have to be entered immediately. It will stay open until gamers respawn the Ender Dragon. If they do, they'll have to defeat the dragon again to open it.

When users enter the portal, the end poem appears, followed by the game's credits.

The end poem was written by a musician named Julian Gough. It's a very long poem showcasing a conversation between two people outside Minecraft. Here is a short excerpt:

"I see the player you mean. PLAYERNAME? Yes. Take care. It has reached a higher level now. It can read our thoughts. That doesn't matter. It thinks we are part of the game. I like this player. It played well. It did not give up. It is reading our thoughts as though they were words on a screen.That is how it chooses to imagine many things, when it is deep in the dream of a game... Sometimes when they are deep in dreams, I want to tell them, they are building true worlds in reality. Sometimes I want to tell them of their importance to the universe. Sometimes, when they have not made a true connection in a while, I want to help them to speak the word they fear."

The end quote follows the end poem. According to the Minecraft Wiki, this is what the end quote has to say:

"Twenty years from now, you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn't do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover."

In-game, this quote is attributed to "unknown." In reality, Mark Twain is given credit, though that attribution isn't confirmed and is pretty controversial.

For Mojang's purposes, it's unclear who really said it, but it's still impactful enough for it to be included at the end of Minecraft.

