Every Minecraft mob that can wear armor

Minecraft has an extensive armor system. There are four different parts of this protective gear that players can wear — helmet, chestplate, leggings, and boots. However, these items can also be used by certain mobs. Apart from that, some pieces of armor are exclusive to them and cannot be worn by players.

Several entities can spawn with an armor part on rare occasions, which others simply cannot do even though they have the ability to wear it. Here is every mob that can wear protective gear in the game, be it the player's armor or their own exclusive one.

All mobs that can wear armor in Minecraft

Hostile mobs that can spawn in a world wearing armor

Certain mobs can spawn naturally in Minecraft wearing armor parts (Image via Mojang)

There are many hostile mobs that can naturally spawn with any of the four armor parts. The material of their protective gear can also differ, as they can spawn wearing chainmail, leather, iron, gold, and diamond armor parts.

Mobs have a 37% chance of wearing leather armor, a 48% chance of wearing gold armor, a 13% chance of wearing chainmail armor, a 1% chance of wearing iron armor, and a 0.04% chance of wearing diamond armor.

Here is a list of all the entities that can spawn in a world wearing any armor part:

Zombie

Baby Zombie

Zombie Villager (JE only)

Baby Zombie Villager (JE only)

Husk

Baby Husk

Skeleton

Stray

Piglin

Hostile mobs that can pick up dropped armor in normal or hard difficulty

Wither Skeleton can pick up armor and wear it or can be summoned with armor using commands in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Some hostile mobs can never spawn in the world without already wearing armor. However, the list of entities mentioned below can pick up an armor part from the ground and can then be seen wearing it if the player is in normal or hard difficulty.

Here is the list of these mobs:

Drowned

Baby Drowned

Zombified Piglin

Baby Zombified Piglin

Wither Skeleton

Zombie Villager (BE only)

Baby Zombie Villager (BE only)

Hostile mobs that can have armor equipped on them via a dispenser

Piglin brutes can only wear armor if ejected from a dispenser or through commands in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Piglin Brute is the only mob that does not spawn in the world already wearing an armor part and can't pick it up either. The only way to make this entity wear it is by ejecting armor from a dispenser onto them. Alternatively, armored piglin brutes can also be summoned using commands.

Hostile mobs that can have armor equipped only through commands

Command that needs to be typed for certain mobs to wear armor in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Some mobs neither spawn in a world wearing an armor part. These entities can't pick it up or wear it with the help of a dispenser. The only way to make them use armor involves a special command used while summoning them into the world.

Here is a list of those mobs:

Giant (JE only)

Pillager (BE only)

Vindicator (BE only)

Evoker (BE only)

Armors exclusive to mobs

Horse armor is exclusive to the mob in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As mentioned in the beginning, there are some mobs that have their very own armor parts. These pieces cannot be worn by players and are exclusive to those entities only. One example is horse armor, a special item that can only be found via chest loot. It comes in leather, iron, gold, and diamond variants.

Horse

Wolf (upcoming in 1.21 update)

Though there is no wolf armor as of yet, Mojang will soon add it to the game with the 1.21 update.