Every type of skeleton mob in Minecraft ranked

Skeletons are one of the original Minecraft mobs.

These Minecraft monsters have no doubt come a long way since the original versions of the game, as there are now many different variations of the mob. Each one has a different purpose, so some are far more useful than others.

With the positives and negatives of each mob considered, here’s how every Minecraft skeleton mob would rank from worst to best.

*Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the author.*

Ranking all the Minecraft skeleton mobs

#6 - Skeleton

Although skeletons are the classic creatures that inspired every other mob on this list, these original Minecraft mobs unfortunately rank the lowest of them all.

Skeletons are hostile and have quite an advantage over other hostile mobs given their ranged weapons. These mobs can shoot players from blocks away, which can be incredibly frustrating to deal with without a shield.

One positive about skeletons is the fact that the mobs can sometimes drop arrows and bows that players can use themselves in combat. Skeletons also drop bones which can be used for multiple things, including for taming wolves or growing crops with bone meal.

#5 - Stray

Strays are essentially the same as regular skeletons but are found in colder biomes. Because there are so many similarities, they rank fairly evenly to normal skeleton mobs.

One significant difference, however, is the possibility that strays will drop their arrows of slowness when killed. This will likely prove to be useful for players to use for themselves on occasion.

Of course, strays can also shoot players with arrows of slowness, which can be a detriment when traveling or battling against these mobs.

#4 - Geared

Geared skeletons are basically regular skeletons but stronger. Geared mobs wear armor, making them more difficult to go up against in battle.

What’s great about geared skeletons is the chance that these mobs could drop their gear. Especially when wearing stronger items made out of iron or diamond, geared skeletons can be quite helpful to Minecraft players early on in the game.

#3 - Jockey

Jockeys can be combinations of all sorts of mobs, but one variant is the skeleton/spider jockey.

Any type of Minecraft jockey is rare to come across. These mobs are always interesting to see, which is why they rank higher than others. With so many possibilities in terms of Minecraft world generation, rare occurrences are often highly valued.

Interestingly, any type of skeleton mob can potentially ride a spider. What’s more, the spider may also be a cave spider rather than a regular one.

#2 - Wither Skeleton

As annoying as they are to deal with while in nether fortresses, wither skeletons are some of the best skeleton mobs in Minecraft.

First however, the negatives of wither skeletons are stark. These mobs inflict the wither effect onto players, causing their health to continually vanish temporarily, after even just one hit. Plus, wither skeletons almost always spawn in groups of up to four, so they can be difficult to battle against.

Conversely, wither skeletons sometimes drop skulls, which are some of the rarest items, and are often considered a novelty in Minecraft. Plus, wither skulls are needed to summon the wither - one of the boss mobs in Minecraft.

Additionally, wither skeletons are a great source of coal when farmed.

#1 - Skeleton Horse

At number one on this list is perhaps the most useful and interesting skeleton mob of them all: skeleton horses.

Skeleton horses are some of the rarest Minecraft mobs in the entire game. They can only spawn during thunderstorms, and more specifically, when lighting strikes. Their rare existence makes them extremely valuable, and many players will eagerly seek to claim a skeleton horse as their own.

In Minecraft Java Edition, players can keep skeleton horses as their trusty steeds. Skeleton horses have slots for saddles and can be ridden in the same manner as a regular horse.

Skeleton horses are not only practical, they also look wickedly cool, making them the best skeleton mob in Minecraft.

