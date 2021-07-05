Everything you need to know about Minecraft Streamer PrestonPlayz

Preston "TBNRFrags," also known as "PrestonPlayz" Arsement, is an American YouTuber best known for his various gaming content, as well as his prank and challenge videos.

He often collaborates with his friends and fellow creators, such as Nathan "NoBoom" Neef, Ian "SSundee" Stapleton, and Nathan "UnspeakableGaming." He also frequently uploads videos with his wife as well.

Preston uploads a variety of gaming-related content. This includes, but isn't limited to, Minecraft, Fortnite, Roblox, and Among Us.

Personal life

Preston was born in Texas, United States. He didn't get the chance to meet his biological father, as his biological mother and his adoptive father married when he was three months old. But he's stated that he has no desire to meet his biological father, as his adoptive father has shown him just as much love as his biological children.

He grew up with four brothers and one sister: David, Daka, Keeley, Caleb, and Joshua. Preston's profession inspired a couple of his siblings, Keeley and Caleb, as well as his father to create their own YouTube Channels. Overall, he has an incredibly close and heartwarming relationship with his family.

Preston became engaged to Brianna Barnhart in October 2017. They were later married in late May 2018.

The two have remained an incredibly close couple. Brianna is extremely enthusiastic and supportive of her husband's online career. She's even created a channel alongside him and is often featured on Preston's channel.

Preston's channel history

Preston has been on the platform for a long time, contrary to popular belief. While fame has come recently, he's been making content since 2010.

Preston's current main channel was created on July 4th, 2012, but his first upload wasn't until January 15th, 2013. His first upload wasn't Minecraft-related, but instead, a co-op video of the game Castle Crashers titled: "BUT WHY!? - Castle Crashers: Part 1 - w/Kenny."

Preston has an abundance of other channels aside from his main one, including:

TBNRFrags

He created this channel on November 29th, 2010. Nearly two years before his main channel's creation.

This was his original main channel, named after his in-game username. Though as of recently it's taken on a smaller role being his channel for Call Of Duty and Fortnite.

PrestonGamez

Previously was named, "PrestonRoblox."

Although this channel used to be strictly Roblox. It's expected that he'll start uploading other types of gaming content there now that the name has changed to something more general.

PrestonPlayz

Previously was named, "PrestonMinecraft."

He originally only posted videos of himself playing Minecraft Pocket Edition. These videos often featured Tyler "Logdotzip" Pappas.

He has only posted Minecraft content to this channel, though with the recent name change it's also suspected he'll start uploading other types of gameplay to the channel as well.

PrestonCosmic

This channel has been strictly Minecraft content that was recorded on Preston's and Robert "MrWoofless" Latsky's Minecraft Server: CosmicPvP.

The channel hasn't been uploaded on in six months.

PrestonShorts

He uploads various short challenges, skits, pranks that were often recorded off of TikTok.

Trivia about Preston

Here are quite a few fun facts to know about Preston that don't fall into the other categories:

His zodiac sign is Taurus

Preston got his IT-1 certification at the age of 14 after teaching himself how to build computers.

He has played sports like football, basketball, and many more most of his life, but his dream sport that he wanted to play was the professional paintballer.

He hates the color pink.

He calls his fans the Fire Nation.

Preston guest-starred as a character named "SimonSlayz" in episode 1123 on Nickelodeon's All That, where he played the Troll Quest national championships with Tammy TMI.

Preston had dirty language in his several of his old videos.

Preston was nominated for the 2020 tenth annual Streamy Awards in the Gaming category. The Streamy Awards took place on December 13, 2020.

He got his wife Brianna, to start her own youtube channel.

He is one of the four Youtubers to be participating in the GamePink Minecraft charity event along with UnspeakableGaming, Logdotzip, and MooseCraft on October 29, 2018.

He was a part of a collaborative group with ASFJerome, BajanCanadian, Vikkstar123, MrWoofless, and Lachlan called, "The Pack."

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's YouTube channel for all the latest game updates.

Edited by Srijan Sen