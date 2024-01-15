Feather Client for Minecraft: Features, download guide, and more

Since Minecraft as a game is completely moddable by almost anyone, the community has not only created third-party features for the game itself, but they have also created entire launchers for it. These third-party launchers are called clients, and they can add a plethora of extremely useful features. One of the most popular clients is called Feather.

Here is everything to know about the Feather client and how it can entirely change Minecraft's experience.

All the details about Feather Client for Minecraft

Major features that Minecraft Feather Client offers

Players can directly download mods from Feather client (Image via feathermc.com)

Feather Client Launcher is essentially a modded Forge and Fabric launcher that players can use. Hence, one of it's main features is that it openly supports almost every mod that can run on both Fabric and Forge. You can toggle and manage the mods from the launcher's mod section.

Despite being a block game, Minecraft can be extremely laggy at times, especially when loads of mobs, redstone contraptions are located in an area, or the render distance is high. Hence, the client automatically adds a few game engine tweaks to improve the overall smoothness and increase FPS. Of course, you can download mods like Sodium and OptiFine through the client to do so.

One of the best features of the client is that it allows you to set up your very own custom server for free. This is massive for someone who constantly plays with friends or wants to do so with ease. The server will run directly from your PC, and the IP address will be protected by Feather's proxy network.

Apart from that, there is a custom friend list and chat system in the client that allow you to add or remove friends and chat with them regardless of which server you are playing on. Furthermore, those who are on a server can enjoy the in-game voice chat service added by the client.

How to download and setup Feather Client for Minecraft

Players need to download the client and then sign in to their Microsoft account to activate (image via Sportskeeda)

You can search for the client on Google and head to the first website. Since Feather Client is currently only available for Windows, you will find a red download button on the homepage itself.

Once downloaded, the setup will install the client normally, and the client will open on it's own.

Then, you need to log into the Microsoft account through which you bought the Java Edition of the game. A successful login will fully unlock all the features of the client.

You can first install the game version itself and then start adding mods, creating Minecraft servers, and more.