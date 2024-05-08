Features that make Minecraft too easy

Minecraft's Survival and Hardcore Modes come with a certain progression path that players can follow, from spawning in the Overworld all the way to defeating the Ender Dragon. However, some features in the game, when used correctly, can make the progression much easier and take down the difficulty substantially, sometimes without much work on the player's part.

For one reason or another, some Minecraft features just make the remaining process of completing Survival/Hardcore Mode's conventional ending substantially easier. Obviously, not every player's objective is to beat the Ender Dragon, but these features are also so powerful that they can help them with nearly any survival-based goal they might have.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 Minecraft features that make the game a bit too easy

1) Villager Trading

Villager trading gives Minecraft fans access to powerful gear early on (Image via Ibxtoycat/YouTube)

Villager trading is an incredibly powerful feature in Minecraft. If players know the workings of villager trades and how to exploit them, they can find a village very early on in the game and get a ton of powerful gear, which have quality enchantments, with very little work. Plus, they can use some trades to farm infinite emeralds for even more trades.

Put plainly, there's a reason that Mojang is currently working on an experimental villager trade rebalance. After years of watching players spend more time grinding trades in villages than progressing through other means of gameplay, the developer decided to step in.

2) Beds in the Nether/End

A few beds can make exploring and surviving Minecraft's most dangerous dimensions easier (Image via Mojang)

Beds placed in either the Nether or the End in Minecraft, when interacted with, will explode instead of allowing players to sleep. While this may sound dangerous, it can be used to a fantastic advantage in either dimension. The explosive damage beds deal is substantial, making beating the Ender Dragon or the Nether's hostile mobs a much easier task than players might expect.

Moreover, while exploring the Nether and attempting to find ancient debris to craft netherite, beds can be used in lieu of TNT blocks to blast mine the fiery dimension until all of the ancient debris players need is laid bare.

3) Totems of Undying

Totems of Undying can remove the threat of death from most sources (Image via Mojang)

Death, especially in Minecraft Hardcore, is incredibly inconvenient for players but is an ordinary part of playing modes outside of Creative Mode. Be that as it may, players can safeguard themselves against nearly every form of conventional death in the game with Totems of Undying. These items can heal and protect players when they take fatal damage, essentially giving them a retry.

What makes Totems of Undying so powerful to the point where they make the game easy is the fact that they can be farmed. They're dropped by evoker mobs, which can easily be killed en masse by building a productive pillager raid farm or clearing out multiple woodland mansions. With just a few totems, players can breeze through much of Survival Mode's progression without fear of death.

4) Pointed dripstone

Pointed dripstone can give Minecraft players infinite water or lava (Image via Mojang)

With a cauldron, a few blocks, and a pointed dripstone block, Minecraft players can solve their need for fuel and water in a single stroke. By placing pointed dripstone underneath a block that contains water/lava on top of it, players can strain the fluid through the block and allow it to drip into a cauldron below, eventually filling it.

While infinite water can be obtained elsewhere, pointed dripstone gives players the opportunity to farm infinite lava, making their problems fueling furnaces a thing of the past.

5) Beacon blocks

Beacon blocks aren't cheap to make, but they can make most other Minecraft tasks trivial (Image via Mojang)

Despite taking time to craft because they require nether stars dropped by the Wither boss, once players have a few beacons built, they can make a multitude of tasks much easier. Thanks to the status effects that beacons can bestow players even at sizable distances, fans can mine faster, hit harder, move quicker, and heal over time while going about any other objectives they might have.

If players are willing to take the Wither on early and multiple times, they can set up a network of beacons that can stack with their gear enchantments and make them incredibly powerful even in the early to mid-game.