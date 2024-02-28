Former Minecraft players share reasons why they left the game

Minecraft is the single best-selling video game of all time, more than 100 million copies ahead of second place. This means that millions of players have spent at least a few hours in this blocky masterpiece. However, not everyone who has tried the game still actively plays it. Reddit user u/Tamigosaya posed an interesting question in the game's subreddit, asking former players what made them quit Minecraft.

With more than 450 comments on the thread, there were a lot of opinions given, most of which fall into a few major camps of thought. The main reasons for players quitting are detailed below.

Former Minecraft players share their reasons for quitting

Making Your Own Fun Is Tiring

The current top comment on the thread, made by user u/Sandrosian, sums up what seems to be the biggest reason people stop playing—the sandbox is too large.

Now, this might seem like a strange criticism at first. How can the truly limitless potential of the game be a bad thing? Well, as u/Sandrosian explained in their comment, having the responsibility to create your own adventures and always find your own way to enjoy the game can be tiring. Sometimes, all players want to do is turn a game on and their brains off, and Minecraft isn't always the best for that.

User u/LolJoey responded and expanded on this idea, saying that they only ever really get the urge to play the game whenever a cool new item, mob, or feature is added to the game. Then, they load up their world for a few hours until they have their fill of the new content before forgetting about the game until the next wave of fresh content.

An example of this can be seen as recently as Minecraft update 1.21's new wind charge item, which brought a ton of players out of the woodwork to experiment with the item's unique characteristics.

Minecraft Obsession

The second-highest-voted comment in the thread, made by user u/DangledSniper_, touched on the strange relationship some players have with the game. They, along with the hundreds who upvoted the comment, only really play the game for a small portion of time, but in that time, Minecraft is all they play. Then, the itch is scratched, and they move on until it returns.

User u/-Mippy explained that they think players have been dropping the game due to a long string of updates that don't have enough new content. They pointed out that the last huge overhaul update was in 1.16, a fan-favorite Minecraft update that revamped the Nether in its entirety. This might also explain why players only come back to the game once or twice a year.

Other Games

There is no doubt that many of Minecraft's expert-level farms and end-game builds can take hours to grind for. And this means that the game is definitely a time sink, and there may be other games that seem more appealing.

User u/lpdcrafted pointed this out rather bluntly in their comment, saying they've just been too busy with Monster Hunter World to play anything else. They are both games that require hours of grinding, so committing to one at a time is probably best.