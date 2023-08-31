Minecraft
50 funny Minecraft sword names (2023) 

By Bipradeep Biswas
Modified Aug 31, 2023 15:27 GMT
50 funny Minecraft sword names (Image via Mojang Studios)

If you are a Minecraft enthusiast looking to add a touch of humor to your gameplay, you could consider renaming your tools and weapons, among other things. You may not need to worry because the process doesn't affect its attributes or enchantments. Rather, it is purely a cosmetic change. Moreover, you can rename your sword as many times as you want, but each comes with an experience-level cost.

In this article, we'll explore the world of Minecraft sword naming, especially focusing on beginners. Whether you're a new player or a seasoned veteran, learning how to name your tools can bring a whole new level of enjoyment to the game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft funny sword names for beginners

Use the Anvil to rename your Sword (Image via Mojang Studios)
Below is a list of all the funny names you can give to your sword in Minecraft:

  1. Orphan Obliterator
  2. MONKE mangler
  3. Alex's PP
  4. Kindness
  5. Pen
  6. Stick
  7. Rapier
  8. Spitfire
  9. BigSucc
  10. Aroused Knife
  11. Feather
  12. Porkchop
  13. Pikachu's Bolt
  14. Oath Keeper
  15. Quill
  16. Skull Cleaver
  17. Dawn Splitter
  18. Grimfrost
  19. Pokey Stick
  20. Limb's End
  21. Bone Ruler
  22. Un-Aliver
  23. Eternal Sleep
  24. Hot Roast
  25. Mostly Carbon
  26. Spoon
  27. Fate
  28. Bone Liquifyer
  29. Might
  30. Bees
  31. Excalibur
  32. Massacre
  33. Hell's Scream
  34. Judgment Reaper
  35. Doom
  36. Misery
  37. Shadow Strike
  38. Toothpick
  39. Fluffy
  40. Gut Spiller
  41. Widow's Tear
  42. Slicer
  43. Thumping Stick
  44. Godsend
  45. Pointy Stick
  46. Amputator
  47. Sunshine
  48. Soul Drinker
  49. Grinning Crescent
  50. Rorona Zoro

How to name your tools in the game?

Materials required to craft an Anvil (Image via Mojang Studios)
Naming your tools in Minecraft is a straightforward process that allows you to personalize your gameplay experience. Follow the given steps to go through the renaming process:

  • Gather Experience Levels: To rename your tool, you need experience levels. You can obtain experience points by engaging in various activities, such as mining, crafting, and defeating mobs. If you are a Minecraft Veteran, you may build experience farms as well, such as the guardian XP farm.
  • Craft an Anvil: Once you've gathered enough experience levels, you will need an anvil. They are essential for renaming items in the game. Combine your tool with the anvil to access the naming interface.
  • Enter Your Chosen Name: In the naming interface, you'll find a space where you can type your chosen name. This is where you get creative! Experiment with different names until you find the perfect one that you are content with.
  • Pay the Experience Cost: Renaming your tool comes at a cost. The more times you use the renaming option, the higher the experience level cost will be. Make sure you have enough experience levels to cover the cost.
  • Enjoy Your Amusing Tools: Once you've paid the experience cost and confirmed the name change, your tool will now bear the new name you have chosen.

