50 funny Minecraft sword names (2023) 

If you are a Minecraft enthusiast looking to add a touch of humor to your gameplay, you could consider renaming your tools and weapons, among other things. You may not need to worry because the process doesn't affect its attributes or enchantments. Rather, it is purely a cosmetic change. Moreover, you can rename your sword as many times as you want, but each comes with an experience-level cost.

In this article, we'll explore the world of Minecraft sword naming, especially focusing on beginners. Whether you're a new player or a seasoned veteran, learning how to name your tools can bring a whole new level of enjoyment to the game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Minecraft funny sword names for beginners

Below is a list of all the funny names you can give to your sword in Minecraft:

Orphan Obliterator MONKE mangler Alex's PP Kindness Pen Stick Rapier Spitfire BigSucc Aroused Knife Feather Porkchop Pikachu's Bolt Oath Keeper Quill Skull Cleaver Dawn Splitter Grimfrost Pokey Stick Limb's End Bone Ruler Un-Aliver Eternal Sleep Hot Roast Mostly Carbon Spoon Fate Bone Liquifyer Might Bees Excalibur Massacre Hell's Scream Judgment Reaper Doom Misery Shadow Strike Toothpick Fluffy Gut Spiller Widow's Tear Slicer Thumping Stick Godsend Pointy Stick Amputator Sunshine Soul Drinker Grinning Crescent Rorona Zoro

How to name your tools in the game?

Naming your tools in Minecraft is a straightforward process that allows you to personalize your gameplay experience. Follow the given steps to go through the renaming process:

Gather Experience Levels: To rename your tool, you need experience levels. You can obtain experience points by engaging in various activities, such as mining, crafting, and defeating mobs. If you are a Minecraft Veteran, you may build experience farms as well, such as the guardian XP farm.

Craft an Anvil: Once you've gathered enough experience levels, you will need an anvil. They are essential for renaming items in the game. Combine your tool with the anvil to access the naming interface.

Once you've gathered enough experience levels, you will need an anvil. They are essential for renaming items in the game. Combine your tool with the anvil to access the naming interface. Enter Your Chosen Name: In the naming interface, you'll find a space where you can type your chosen name. This is where you get creative! Experiment with different names until you find the perfect one that you are content with.

In the naming interface, you'll find a space where you can type your chosen name. This is where you get creative! Experiment with different names until you find the perfect one that you are content with. Pay the Experience Cost: Renaming your tool comes at a cost. The more times you use the renaming option, the higher the experience level cost will be. Make sure you have enough experience levels to cover the cost.

Renaming your tool comes at a cost. The more times you use the renaming option, the higher the experience level cost will be. Make sure you have enough experience levels to cover the cost. Enjoy Your Amusing Tools: Once you've paid the experience cost and confirmed the name change, your tool will now bear the new name you have chosen.