4 great Minecraft LoD mods in 2025

Minecraft allows players to render a certain number of chunks around them. The highest amount of rendered chunks the vanilla game allows is 32. This means that at any given moment, a radius of 32 chunks will be rendered around the player. Though this is enough immersion for most players, some might want to see a lot more than that.
Since Minecraft's world is flat, players can render and see hundreds of chunks if they are high enough in the sky. Hence, many people in the community have created LoD (Level of Detail) mods that push the boundaries of the vanilla rendering system, and show players hundreds and even thousands of chunks at once. Here are some of the best LoD mods for Minecraft Java Edition.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
4 LoD mods worth checking out for Minecraft (2025)
1) Distant Horizons
Distant Horizons is a Level of Detail (LOD) mod that extends the game's render distance by displaying distant chunks as simplified, low-resolution models. In simple terms, it enables you to see far beyond Minecraft’s default chunk rendering limit without tanking too much performance.
Distant Horizons is compatible with Fabric, Forge, and NeoForge, and it is designed to work smoothly alongside shaders and other mods when configured properly. It is regarded as the most popular LoD mod out there with 13,000,000 downloads from CurseForge alone.
2) Voxy
Voxy is a Fabric-based Level of Detail (LoD) rendering mod that also allows players to see extremely far in Minecraft, similar to Distant Horizons.
It dynamically generates LOD terrain as players explore the world, enabling them to see thousands of chunks at once. With some specific tweaks, players can even achieve up to 4,096-chunk distances at playable frame rates. Shaders aren’t fully supported with Voxy, and the mod works best alongside other performance mods like Sodium and Nvidium.
3) Farsight
On servers, admins can set a limited view distance to put less load on the device running the server. However, low view distance can result in poor game immersion, as players will not be able to see far-off chunks.
Hence, players can use Farsight, which is a client-side mod that can enable them to see farther on servers than their native view distance allows.
The mod works by keeping chunks loaded on the client-side even after the server unloads them. Players first need to load the chunks by exploring before Farsight can retain them in the device.
4) Bobby
Similar to Farsight, Bobby is also a client-side Minecraft mod that enables players to see farther than a server’s view-distance setting by caching chunks the server has sent to the device.
These chunks are stored in a local directory (.minecraft/.bobby) and can be displayed later, even after leaving the server’s range. Players can also preload chunks in a single-player world by renaming its folder to bobby-fallback. The mod works without requiring any server-side changes and offers in-game customization support via ModMenu.
