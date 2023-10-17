Growing concerns among Minecraft players as new update details receive less spotlight at Minecraft Live

Mojang recently announced the Minecraft 1.21 update at its annual event, which also covers community-created content and some of the biggest announcements about all the games Mojang develops. This year, Minecraft Live lasted for around one and a half hours, but many players are talking about the amount of time the developers gave talking about the 1.21 update compared to previous years.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of u/BRENNEJM posted a picture showing the time Mojang spent talking about the next major update for the game in its live events from 2020 to 2023. In 2020, 37 minutes were spent talking about the 1.17 update, while in 2023, the entire update news was wrapped in just 10 minutes.

Since the next major update that Minecraft receives every year is always the show's highlight, seeing Mojang not talk about it enough rubbed off the wrong way for many players.

It's worth mentioning that Mojang has drastically changed how it announces features for future updates—only the ones that are complete and will be released in the next update will be talked about. As new features get ready for release, the developers announce them and soon add them to snapshots. This could be why the time allotted for update-related news in the live event has been reduced.

Users react to Mojang giving less time to upcoming update in Minecraft Live

Since Minecraft Live recently happened on October 15, 2023, it is still trending among the playerbase. Hence, this post blew up on the game's subreddit and received more than 12 thousand upvotes and over four hundred comments within a day.

Despite keeping the update news short, many players were delighted to see the new crafter block being added to the game, which can automatically craft items using a redstone signal. This addition to the game's vanilla version was so popular that players weren't too mad about the short length of the 1.21 update news.

Some simply hope the crafter block doesn't get treated like bundles and will never be released with the update. Thankfully, Mojang has clarified that it will only announce completed features and will be released with the upcoming installment.

Comment byu/BRENNEJM from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/BRENNEJM from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/BRENNEJM from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/BRENNEJM from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Many players pointed out Mojang's changed approach to announcing new features for updates and the short news duration.

Comment byu/BRENNEJM from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/BRENNEJM from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/BRENNEJM from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Apart from the short new time, some Redditors complained about Minecraft Legends and Lego advertisements and termed them unnecessary.

Comment byu/BRENNEJM from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/BRENNEJM from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Overall, the game's Redditors discussed much about Mojang not giving enough time to the 1.21 update and why this was the case. The post continues to gain upvotes and receive comments.