“Happy Birthday man”: Minecraft streamers wish Tubbo as he turns 18

Earlier today, a plethora of streamers and YouTubers took to Twitter to wish popular Minecraft streamer Toby “Tubbo” Smith on the occasion of his birthday. The 18-year-old was extremely excited and even posted a tweet expressing his enthusiasm at turning 18.

Tubbo is among the youngest Minecraft streamers and YouTubers out there. Along with other young streamers like Thomas “TommyInnit” Simons, Tubbo is one of the most influential Minecraft streamers within the Minecraft community.

“I AM NOW AN ADULT”: Tubbo receives birthday wishes from Minecraft streamers for his 18th birthday

Tubbo seemed to be on cloud nine as he posted his birthday tweet, in which he said that he was now an adult, and proceeded to include a “bee” reference from his adventures within the popular Minecraft content creator servers, the Dream SMP and the Origins SMP.

Tubbo @TubboLive I AM NOW AN ADULT

NO LONGER WILL I LIKEA DA BEE

THE BEE WILL LIKEA ME

(help)

Tubbo collaborates with a plethora of streamers and YouTubers while playing Minecraft on his various SMP servers. Many of those streamers proceeded to wish Tubbo for his birthday. Minecraft streamer and Dream SMP player Christina "TinaKitten" Kenyon was among the first to wish him.

Dave "Technoblade" B, another popular Minecraft content creator, also wished Tubbo on his birthday. The 22 year old YouTuber is a crucial member of the Dream SMP, and the two frequently collaborate with each other.

Technoblade proceeded to post artwork featuring a smiling pig, which is a part of his logo and also features on his Minecraft skin.

Tubbo's close friend and Minecraft streamer Ranboo also tweeted out and wished him. The two have collaborated multiple times over streams and YouTube videos about Minecraft, while also having met in real life.

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff

World domination next :) @TubboLive Happy birthday man :D

Minercraft streamer Alexis "Quackity" Maldonado was excited and expressed his enthusiasm with a tweet, wishing Tubbo a happy birthday. The pair left Twitter flabbergasted a month ago when they met up as part of Tubbo's US trip.

Minecraft streamer Sam "awesamdude" was another Minecraft streamer who was excited about the occasion and wished Tubbo on Twitter.

awesamdude @theawesamdude



🥳HAPPY DAY OF BIRTH TUBSTER🥳 @TubboLive I have no idea what like 90% of this messages says BUT ITS YOUR BIRTHDAY DAY!!

Aside from Minercaft streams, a plethora of other YouTubers and content creators wished Tubbo on Twitter. Some of them, like Imane "Pokimane" Anys, have collaborated with Tubbo over the years.

Pokimane recently had a chance to meet him during a CashApp event in which they sat and talked about their respective content and channels, while collaborating on Twitch streams and other activities.

Sean "JackSepticEye" McLoughlin, Bella Poarch, and James Marriott were some other content creators who proceeded to wish Tubbo on Twitter.

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye @TubboLive Happy birthday bud. Now YOU get to yell at "the youths"

James Marriott @JamesMarriottYT @TubboLive happy birthday congratulations

Tubbos recently returned from his trip to the United States, and has been reminiscing over his time there. He met a lot of Minecraft content creators while on the trip, and engaged with his fanbase extensively on Twitch.

