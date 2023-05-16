Hermitcraft Season 9: Server details, members, mods, and more

Hermitcraft is a popular Minecraft server where several content creators play together in a vanilla survival world. The server has been running since 2012 and has had nine seasons so far. The current iteration, Season 9, started on March 5, 2022, and is still ongoing. The server community was founded by Generikb on April 12, 2012.

Everything to know about Hermitcraft Season 9

What is Hermitcraft?

The server's creator, Generikb, is a former Hermit with 1.08 million subscribers on YouTube. He left the server after Season 4, with his channel also being inactive. Xisumavoid, who joined the server in its early days, is now managing it.

The server’s members, known as Hermits, are well-known Minecraft players who have earned the invitation from other Hermits. They usually stream or post videos on YouTube about the server. They also create minigames, events, and gameshows for themselves and the viewers. They have also been involved in raising money for charities and participating in Minecon panels.

Server details

The server started the Season 9 world on Minecraft: Java Edition version 1.18.1 and uses a unique seed that WonderSim from the Monumenta community found.

The server’s spawn point is on a rocky shore by a lake, with a birch forest and mountains nearby. The players predominantly built their bases in this area, which was first used as a small shopping district until they moved to a designated area for shopping later. The server runs various mods with the Fabric Mod Loader and uses other data packs from Vanilla Tweaks.

The world was updated to 1.19 on July 2, 2022, and to 1.19.2 on September 27, 2022. The current season is working with version 1.19.4.

Members of Hermitcraft Season 9

The Season 9 roster consists of 25 members, most of whom returned from the previous season. The only new member is GeminiTay, who joined the server on March 5, 2022.

BdoubleO100

Cubfan135

Docm77

EthosLab

FalseSymmetry

GoodTimesWithScar

Grian

GeminiTay

Hypnotizd

iJevin

ImpulseSV

Iskall85

JoeHills

Keralis

MumboJumbo

PearlescentMoon

Rendog

Stressmonster101

Tango Tek

VintageBeef

Welsknight Gaming

xBCrafted

xisumavoid

ZombieCleo

The most subscribed members are Mumbo Jumbo and Grian, who have 8.67 million and 8.16 million subscribers, respectively, on YouTube. They are renowned for their creative builds and redstone contraptions.

Hermitcraft conducts several events throughout the season, such as creating Grumbot Prime, visiting the Rift in Grian’s basement, participating in Hermits Helping Hermits Community Resources, and creating cinematic scenes for their videos.

Mods and data packs

The Hermitcraft server uses several mods and data packs to enhance gameplay and add some features that are not available in vanilla Minecraft. Some of the mods and data packs used in Hermitcraft are:

From Vanilla Tweaks

AFK Display: Shows an AFK tag next to a player’s name when away from the keyboard.

Armor Statues: Allows players to create custom armor stands with different poses and items.

Coordinates HUD: Shows the player’s coordinates and direction on the screen.

Custom Nether Portals: Allows players to create nether portals with different shapes and sizes.

Double Shulker Shells: Makes shulkers drop two shells instead of one.

Dragon Drops Elytra: Makes the ender dragon drop an elytra when killed.

More Mob Heads: Adds a chance for mobs to drop their heads when killed by a player or a charged creeper.

Multiplayer Sleep: Allows one player to skip the night by sleeping in a bed.

Player Head Drops: Makes players drop their heads when killed by another player or themselves.

Silence Mobs: Allows players to silence mobs by naming them “silence me”.

Track Raw Statistics: Tracks various statistics such as distance flown with elytra, items picked up, crops harvested, etc.

Track Statistics: Tracks various statistics such as deaths, mob kills, damage taken, etc.

Wandering Trades: Adds custom trades to wandering traders, such as mini blocks, heads, and rare items.

From CurseForge

Carpet Mod: Adds various settings and commands to tweak the game mechanics and performance.

Litematica: Allows players to create schematic files of structures and display them in-game for building assistance.

MiniHUD: Adds various information to the HUD, such as light level, biome, FPS, etc.

Replay Mod: Allows players to record their gameplay and create cinematic videos.

That concludes our foray into Hermitcraft and its origins.

