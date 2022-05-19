Top 5 facts you likely didn't know about Minecraft streamer Grian

Charles "Grian" is a content creator who specializes in the game Minecraft. He's best known for his incredible talent when it comes to building within the game and also for being a member of the whitelisted, vanilla survival multiplayer server, HermitCraft.

For years his content has stayed related to Minecraft. That said, each project he's focused on throughout the years has been vastly different. His roots in content creation began with the Minecraft cinema channel, CraftedMovie, and then extended to his more recent and consistent content on creating various minigames and builds around HermitCraft.

He's also found himself contributing to projects like the Last Life Survival-Multiplayer (SMP) and participating in the Minecraft Championships.

The family-friendly content creator has worked with a number of other content creators who specialize in Minecraft throughout his time on YouTube. Nowadays, he's mostly seen collaborating with a fellow member of HermitCraft, Oli "MumboJumbo."

There is much to know about Grian since he's been on YouTube for a fairly long time now. Without further ado, here are five fun trivia facts about Grian.

5 fun facts about Grian you probably don't know

5) He has a degree in biology

Prior to their success online, several content creators were studying to earn their degrees. Grian is no exception, and he's stated a couple of different times that he has a degree in biology.

In the description of his video, Wacky Builds: Giant Snail House, he states:

"I knew my biology degree would come in handy. Organics are hard."

He's also responded to a fellow member of HermitCraft, Tay "GeminiTay," on Twitter after she posted a photo of herself studying for an exam while uploading a video. He asked:

"What are you studying? I did biology at university (not that I use it!)"

Grian @GrianMC @GeminiTayMC What are you studying? I did Biology at university (not that I use it!) @GeminiTayMC What are you studying? I did Biology at university (not that I use it!)

4) Grian shares a birthday with fWhip

It's not uncommon for content creators to share birthdays. But it's less-than-common knowledge that Grian and builder, Bryce "fWhip," were born on the same day, August 9.

While Grian was born a year before fWhip, in 1993, making him a year older than the builder, it's still heartwarming to see content creators share birthdays.

3) He is a lord

During the Minecraft Championship (MCC) 9, Grian and his teammates agreed to buy official lordships in the UK if they placed eighth or above, which they did.

Prior to revealing his lordship, he made a post on Instagram about the championship as a whole and hinted at the reveal of his official lordship title in the future. The post read:

"In the same stream we had an amazing time with friends, we killed Dream and his team in survival games (best moment ever) and placed 8th (we promised if we got 8 or higher we would buy lordship's - which we have)."

Finally, in a later post, he confirmed and revealed his lordship with a picture of his official lordship title, saying:

"At the last MCC myself and my team made a pact that if we placed 8th or higher we would buy lordship titles in the UK. We actually went through with it."

While his official lord name is, admittedly, a little silly, his reasoning behind the name "Lord Grian Dreamslayer" comes from his triple kill during the Survival Games in Minecraft Championship 9. There, he killed Floris "Fundy," Toby "Tubbo," and, most notably, Clay "Dream."

2) He created TNT Run

The minigame, TNT Run, has seen an astounding boom in popularity in Minecraft. Grian, unbeknownst to many fans of both his content and the minigame alike, was actually the original creator of TNT Run.

The content creator has created a number of minigames that have become quite popular on multiplayer servers today, including TNT Run, Build Swap, and Drawing Badly. These minigames can likely be found on any popular multiplayer server, including Hypixel and Mineplex.

1) Grian has played roles in Minecraft roleplay series

Grian's approach to the Minecraft-related content he creates has changed a couple of times throughout his career. That said, many fans remember him from his collaborations with Joey "Taurtis" and Sam "SamGladiator" on his Minecraft roleplay series.

Particularly, Yandere High School, Yandere, and Tokyo Soul are the roleplay series in which Grian has played a significant role, although he doesn't join Yandere High School until Episode 45.

The roleplays are goofy, a little cheesy, dark at times, and definitely not targeted toward his more recent audience. However, there will always be a section of the community that fondly remembers the family-friendly content creator from his days of contributing to the Minecraft roleplays.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you watch Grian? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh