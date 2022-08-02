How to accept a friend request in Minecraft 1.19 update

With the Minecraft 1.19 update, users can easily join their friends and play together. Be it Java or Bedrock Edition, Mojang has made it extremely easy for players to connect with each other and have fun. Though the primary mode is single-player, users can join thousands of other players if they get bored in the vast world.

There are several ways to play online with friends. They can either join public servers and play with other users, or create a private realm, or server world. However, in order to enjoy the game together, players must find their friends or send friend requests to them. Befriending someone in the game differs from edition to edition.

How to play with friends in Minecraft 1.19 update

Java Edition

Players can find friends on Xbox app since there is no way to add them in Java Edition (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

In Java Edition, making friends can be slightly tricky as there is no option to do so inside the game itself. Players can simply join public servers and play games together or directly use gamertags to find others. However, if players want to specifically find and send a request to someone, they can do so by going into the Xbox app.

Since all player accounts have now been migrated to Microsoft, they will be visible on the official Xbox app on the PC. Once players open the app, they can head over to the "Community" tab where they will find a search bar at the top. There, they can type in the gamertag of a friend and send a friend request.

On the other end of the connection, the second player can also open the Xbox app and accept friend requests by going into the "Community" tab.

Other than this, users can play with their friends in a multiplayer world made with realms by finding them with their username and sending them an invite.

Bedrock Edition

Players can simply add friends inside Bedrock Edition (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

When it comes to Bedrock Edition, players can easily send and accept friend requests right from the game. When they hit play, they will see a separate tab for friends right beside the offline worlds. This will show multiplayer worlds or realms of players who are connected as friends.

If they want to add a friend to their game and see their multiplayer world, they can simply hit "Add friend" in the friends tab and type the exact gamertag that their friend has. Once players add a friend, they will be able to see all the multiplayer worlds and realms that the other person has to offer.

If they want to connect outside the game, they can follow the same procedure as in Java Edition and accept friend requests on the Xbox app. These are two ways to accept friend requests and add them to the Bedrock Edition.

