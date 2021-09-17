How to add more End biomes in Minecraft using mods

In Minecraft, players can visit an alternative dimension called the End. Once here, it's possible to slay the mighty Ender Dragon and thus beat the game.

While the End dimension is different from anything else seen within Minecraft, unfortunately, there's a limited amount to explore. This is mainly because there are only 5 End biomes in the vanilla version of the game.

However, by using mods to add more End biomes, it's possible to massively expand the range of content found within the End dimension. This article will teach readers exactly how to add more end biomes to their game in the easiest way possible.

How to get more end biomes in Minecraft through mods?

This tutorial will require players to have installed both the Fabric mod loader and the Fabric API.

Installing Fabric mod loader

Fabric mod loader is straightforward to install, and the installer client can be downloaded from its official website found here.

Once installation of the Fabric mod loader has been completed, players will need to also ensure they have the Fabric API mod installed.

The Fabric API mod can be downloaded from here, and players can drag and drop this file into their newly created "Mods" folder.

Tip: The mods folder can normally be found in: AppData -> Roaming -> .minecraft -> mods

Those still unsure of how to install the Fabric mod loader and its API can reference the helpful video below:

Installing BetterEnd mod:

BetterEnd is a lightweight Fabric mod that implements a variety of new end biomes into Minecraft.

Content included inside the BetterEnd Minecraft mod

24 new unique End biomes

6 entirely new mobs

New blocks

New items, including new weapons, armor, tools, and food.

The BetterEnd mod adds 24 beautiful and unique End biomes to Minecraft (Image via CurseForge)

As mentioned previously, this mod requires the Fabric mod loader and is incompatible by nature with Forge.

Readers can download the BetterEnd mod from its official CurseForge page, found here.

After being downloaded, the mod can be installed just like any other fabric mod. Players will simply need to drag and drop the file into their "Mods" folder.

The installation process should now be completed, and gamers can now generate a new single-player world to explore 24 beautiful new End biomes.

Optional: Readers might also find it helpful to install the Mod menu mod for fabric. This helpful tool is highly popular within the Fabric modding community and allows for easy checking of currently enabled mods.

